David Mills: Why didn't he make the Emmys tribute montage?

Image Credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.comClose viewers of the Emmys might have noticed that the late writer David Mills was not included in the tribute montage to those who have been lost in the past year. Mills won great acclaim for the episodes he penned for shows including The Wire, NYPD Blue, and Homicide: Life on the Street before dying of a brain aneurysm at age 48 this March. He even won two Emmys for his work on HBO’s 2000 miniseries The Corner. So where was his name on Sunday night?

In a statement provided to EW today, an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences representative said, “Compiling the In Memoriam is always an arduous task. On occasion, a well respected member of our community may be left off in error. This is certainly not intentional and does not indicate any lack of regard for their accomplishments.”

Mills was a talented and important writer, and his omission has drawn understandable criticism. (For more on Mills, see Ken Tucker’s obituary from this March.) What do you think of the Academy’s explanation?

