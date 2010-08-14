Courteney Cox's ego 'bruised' after failing to earn an Emmy nod for 'Friends'

Courteney Cox told Emmy Magazine that her “ego got really bruised” after being the only member of the Friends cast to never receive a Primetime Emmy nomination. “When everyone did but me, that doesn’t feel good at all,” the star of ABC’s Cougar Town told the magazine. “There were certain years I thought, ‘Maybe I have a shot,’ like the Monica-Chandler years. But I don’t know how it happens and why… maybe I wasn’t ready.”