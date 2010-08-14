Courteney Cox's ego 'bruised' after failing to earn an Emmy nod for 'Friends'

By Lynette Rice
Updated July 30, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
Courteney Cox told Emmy Magazine that her “ego got really bruised” after being the only member of the Friends cast to never receive a Primetime Emmy nomination. “When everyone did but me, that doesn’t feel good at all,” the star of ABC’s Cougar Town told the magazine. “There were certain years I thought, ‘Maybe I have a shot,’ like the Monica-Chandler years. But I don’t know how it happens and why… maybe I wasn’t ready.”

Cox, 46, was also a favorite to earn a nod this year for her work in the ABC comedy, but she was overlooked in favor of perennial favorites like Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

