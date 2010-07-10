Emmy Nominations 2010: Vote for the most egregious snub!
Thursday morning was a time of great joy for TV fans who had long ago accepted the fact that super-talented folks like Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, and Matthew Fox would never get an ounce of Emmy love, while the same old same-old would reign supreme. Yes indeed, not only did those three EW favorites pick up nods in the Best Actor/Actress in a Drama Series races, but out of the 48 major acting nominees, fewer than half of those folks (23 to be exact) were Emmy nominees in 2009. So let’s have a “huzzah!” for fresh blood.
That said, there was plenty of reason for lamentation, too. In fact, our post on Emmy snubs yielded almost 1,000 comments — and we perused ’em all to determine the eight actors and/or series whose snubs you cited most frequently. Now we want to put it to an official vote: What was the worst Emmy snub of 2010? Vote in our poll below! [UPDATE: Our poll is now closed, but please head to the comments section and keep the conversation going.] Because while we can’t turn back the clock at Emmy HQ, we can obtain at least some small measure of justice right here at PopWatch!
