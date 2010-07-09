Emmy nod lifts 'Old Christine' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' post-cancellation spirits... a little

New Adventures of Old Christine type TV Show

Image Credit: Warwick Saint/CBSJulia Louis-Dreyfus may well be the saddest Emmy nominee in television history. The Seinfeld alum just earned her umpteenth nod for CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine, but she’s finding it tough to celebrate the victory while lamenting a crushing defeat: The show has been canceled. Yesterday the melancholy actress rang me up to commiserate and share a depressing update on the fate of her underrated series.

You must be experiencing some mixed emotions.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS: Yeah. I’m just delighted with the Academy and less so with CBS. Today is a great day because it is very affirming, and it makes me feel better than yesterday. It’s incredible to be nominated, and it was just a shame that—well, I don’t know—CBS really squandered our show; that’s the reality.

For the record, ABC’s decision to pass on picking up the show means it’s officially dead, right?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: It’s finished. We are about to launch into syndication, which is awesome. We will live on in syndication for sure, but that’s it.

What would have happened story-wise had the show returned?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: It would have been nice to have had the opportunity to wrap it up. I’m fairly certain Eric McCormack and I would have been working together some more. It would have been just more fabulousness. I don’t know. It’s just a bummer.

Have you gotten together with your fellow cast-members since the cancellation news became official?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Yeah, we all got together at a local bar and drank a few drinks—the cast and crew. It was actually very nice. But there was no official party or anything like that. It was just us all getting together because it was a very congenial group, to say the least.

Curb Your Enthusiasm also got nominated for best comedy series, due in no small part to the Seinfeld reunion arc. Is that a nice cherry on top of the day?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Oh, absolutely. I’m really happy for Larry. Larry got nominated in the lead actor category, so that’s really nice. This is Larry’s baby, and I’m just so pleased for him. It’s just awesome. And that was a really fun experience, for sure.

What’s next for you?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: Believe it or not, I’m going to France this afternoon, so that’s the first thing I’m doing, which I’m stoked about. Then, I’m going to do another show. That’s what I’m going to do. The question is where and what, but I’m going to.

Have you given thought to what the premise will be?

LOUIS-DREYFUS: I’m giving thought to it right now, but I don’t have an answer for you. But I’m thinking about it all the time, so stay tuned.