Emmy nominations 2010: Who got snubbed? And which nominee has you most excited?

Image Credit: Vivian Zink/ABC; Andrew McPherson/FX; Adam Rose/ABCThe 2010 Emmy Award nominations are in, and while there are certainly reasons to celebrate — nods for Glee‘s Chris Colfer and Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, for starters — I can’t help feeling like a dog staring down a bowl of cold kibble while the whole family sits down to the table for a juicy steak dinner. Too early for that kind of heavy food metaphor? Okay, let’s start ranting about the snubs that have us all seething with fury — because it’ll be hard to even process the full list of nominees until we’ve released the pressure in our chest cavities over the ones that got away. Oh, and just so this post doesn’t turn into a rioting mob armed with brickbats and torches, be sure to finish your screed by sharing the nomination that made you happiest. I’ll get us started…you pick up the baton in the comments below. Okay, here goes…

Where the heck is the love for Ugly Betty‘s Vanessa L. Williams? I know, I know, the folks at Emmy HQ have already sent instructions to their engraving department telling them to get started on Jane Lynch’s statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. But I was hoping that after four magnificent years of bringing to life unrelentingly bitchy fashion editor Wilhelmina Slater, Williams might finally get her due. I mean, this is a woman who got the nation to fall in love with her character while spewing lines like “My favorite moment of the day is throwing out my breakfast muffin in front of a homeless person!”

And while we’re on the subject of comedic actors, how about Cougar Town‘s Courteney Cox? True, the pilot about her man-hunting, sex-obsessed fortysomething turned off some folks, but by the end of the season, Cox was leading a hilarious weekly ensemble party, one punctuated with surprising touches of poignancy, and liberal pours of vino.

I’m also bummed for Damages‘ Tate Donovan; you could smell the desperation emanating off his once-dapper Tom Shayes all season long. Indeed, it was his financial ruination via Ponzi scheme that drove the season’s central story arc, but perhaps because he’s not as “big” a name as Martin Short or Glenn Close, he lost out on a richly deserved nod.

And what about Lost‘s Jorge Garcia? Southland‘s Regina King? The New Adventures of Old Christine‘s Hamish Linklater or Wanda Sykes? Modern Family‘s fantastic Ed O’Neill? Oh boy, I could go on and on and on…but I shan’t. Instead, I’ll start a slow clap for the inclusion of Men of a Certain Age‘s magnificent Andre Braugher for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. I’m not so sure about the “supporting” designation — he seems more like one of three leads to me — but I’m delighted to see him get kudos for his pitch-perfect portrayal of a long-suffering car salesman who takes great pleasure in the smallest workplace victories and in his rich, happy home life.

