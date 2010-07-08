Emmy Nominations 2010: Your water-cooler cheat sheet!

Image Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC; Carin Baer/Fox; Tom Concordia/ShowtimeThe Emmy nominations are in! And by now, we hope you’ve had time to do the following: Read the full list of major nominees, peruse our critic Ken Tucker’s take on the honorees, check out Michael Ausiello’s snappy judgments, and post your picks for most egregious 2010 Emmy snubs. EW’s Lynette Rice has pulled together interviews with Men of a Certain Age‘s fantastic Andre Braugher, the co-creators of 14-time nominee Modern Family, and the folks behind 12-time nominee Lost. Ausiello’s got dish from Friday Night Lights‘ Connie Britton and The Good Wife‘s Julianna Marguiles. And here at PopWatch, we’ve got a chat with Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston. But if that’s not enough for ya, I’ve cobbled together some interesting facts and figures about Emmy’s class of 2010. Read on…

* Newcomers ruled, while nostalgia was kept to a minimum: Of the 48 nominees across the eight major acting categories, 14 were from freshman series, while only four* were from shows that have been canceled or finished production. (*Seven if you count the three nods for Damages, which has yet to be renewed for a fourth season by FX.)

* Also worth noting about those 48 acting nominees, fewer than half of those folks (23 to be exact) were Emmy nominees in 2009. Of those 23, two of ’em — Amy Poehler and Elisabeth Moss — were nominated for different shows and/or in different categories. (For the record, Moss was a Best Actress contender for Mad Men in ’09; this year she’s in the Supporting Actress race. Poehler, meanwhile, was up for Best Supporting Actress for Saturday Night Live in ’09; this year she’s in the Best Actress division for Parks & Recreation.)

* Adding to Emmy’s sudden adoration of the super-fresh, three pilots were nominated in writing categories: Glee, Modern Family, and The Good Wife.

* Adding to the “out with the old” theme, one-time Emmy darlings 24, Law & Order, and Ugly Betty were shut out of the series races for their final seasons.

* Folks won’t be able to kvetch this time around that Emmy rewards the same folks year after year after year. Among the notable streaks broken this year were Sandra Oh, who’d been nominated for five consecutive seasons before her shutout today, as well as her Grey’s Anatomy costar Chandra Wilson and Two and a Half Men‘s Charlie Sheen, who’d each been nominated respectively for the last four years. Hitting the brakes today after three straight years of nominations: Brother & Sisters‘ Sally Field, Ugly Betty‘s Vanessa Williams, Weeds‘ Elizabeth Perkins and Mary-Louise Parker, The Office‘s Rainn Wilson, and Entourage‘s Kevin Dillon.

* Speaking of Oh and Wilson, their series, Grey’s Anatomy, received only two nominations — for Outstanding Makeup and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup — the first time the medical drama has been shut out of the major categories in its six-season history.

* ABC couldn’t shed too many tears over the fading Emmy fortunes for Grey’s and former awards darling Desperate Housewives (one nomination, for guest actress Kathryn Joosten). Five out of six adult cast members of its freshman hit Modern Family— Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ty Burrell — heard their names called this morning.

* Modern Family‘s lone snubee, Ed O’Neill, was in good company alongside his former TV bride Katey Sagal, who was jilted in the drama category despite having been considered a strong contender for her work on Sons of Anarchy. We’d suspect a Married With Children curse if Christina Applegate hadn’t been nominated in 2008 and 2009 for her work on Samantha Who?. Whatever the reason, we do not approve!

* Emmy continues to disrespect Courteney Cox. The only Friend never nominated for an Emmy was considered a good prospect this year for her freshman hit Cougar Town, but will apparently have to wait till 2011 to hear her name preceded by the phrase “and the nominees are…”

* Edie Falco has now been nominated for both Best Drama (Sopranos) and Best Comedy (Nurse Jackie) Actress.

* Straight men out? Four of the six nominees in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy bracket are either openly gay or play gay characters.

* Despite launching its first-ever Emmy campaign, The CW didn’t receive a single Emmy nomination today.

* Not only is Jane Lynch considered a mortal lock for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her work on Glee, she’s also up for a statuette in the Guest Actress race for her part in Two and a Half Men.

* With her Guest Actress nod this year, Elizabeth Mitchell becomes the first (and only) female cast member from Lost to get some Emmy love.

* Edu-tainment is all right with Emmy: Four of the six nominees for Outstanding Reality Show — Antiques Roadshow, Dirty Jobs, Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, and Mythbusters — are heavy on information. If you really want to stretch, Undercover Boss could qualify under that heading, too. But unless you want to learn how to live life on the celebrity outskirts, we can’t make it a clean sweep and include Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.