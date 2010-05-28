My Dream Emmy Nominations part 5: Best Comedy and Drama Series
Image Credit: Bob D’Amico/ABC; Ben Leuner/AMC; Patrick Ecclesine/Fox; David M. Russell/CBS; Bill Records/NBCThe fifth and final installment of my Dream Emmy Nominations has arrived and, as you can see, I saved the biggest races for last: best drama and comedy series. Emmy voters, repeat after me: “I promise to transfer these recommendations onto my official ballot when it arrives next week. It may very well be the only thing standing in the way of a Hank sweep come nominations day July 8.” You think I’m kidding about that last bit…okay, I’m kidding. But you get the point.
Best Drama Series
* Breaking Bad: TV’s most nerve-racking hour hit a new creative high in year 3.
* Damages: Bounced back from a meh season 2 with a mystery that was taut, suspenseful, and timely.
* Friday Night Lights: A different team, but still victorious.
* The Good Wife: Single-handedly raised the bar for procedurals on TV.
* Mad Men: For a season rife with breakups (Sterling Cooper, Don/Betty) I never felt more committed.
* True Blood: The Maryann plot meandered a bit, but the season as a whole was bloody brilliant.
Best Comedy Series
* Better Off Ted: The best show that no one (with a Nielsen box) watched.
* Chuck: I spy a consistently awesome and hilarious show in need of some long-overdue Emmy love.
* Cougar Town: Overcame a rough start to emerge as the year’s biggest comedic surprise.
* Glee: The rare show that lives up to its title week in and week out.
* Modern Family: Brought the family comedy into the 21st century.
* Parks and Recreation: Who would’ve thought: NBC’s funniest Thursday comedy doesn’t have Rock or Office in its title?
Agree/disagree with my picks? Consider the comments section below your own personal Dream Emmy Ballot.
My Dream Emmy Nominations part 1: Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Comedy)
My Dream Emmy Nominations part 2: Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Drama)
My Dream Emmy Nominations part 3: Best Lead Actor and Actress (Comedy)
My Dream Emmy Nominations part 4: Best Lead Actor and Actress (Drama)
Episode Recaps
Breaking Bad
Walter White descends into the criminal underworld.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|status
|
|network
|
|stream service
Comments