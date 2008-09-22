Colbert, 'Bones,' 'Office,' and 'Lost' stars win EWwys
The results of EW.com’s first annual EWwys, honoring the shows and actors that coulda/shoulda been nominated in Emmys 10 major categories but weren’t, are in. You’ll find their margins of victory in our gallery of winners (that Best Drama race was T-I-G-H-T). After the jump, the rundown of EWwy recipients, as voted by you, the readers…
• BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA: Yunjin Kim, Lost
• BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA: Henry Ian Cusick, Lost
• BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA: Maura Tierney, ER
• BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA: Jensen Ackles, Supernatural
• BEST DRAMA: Bones
• BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Angela Kinsey, The Office
• BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Tracy Morgan, 30 Rock
• BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Jenna Fischer, The Office(Her acceptance
speech statement: “This is the coolest award because I was able to accept it whilewearing sweatpants. I think Angela [Kinsey] accepted hers while breastfeeding. A big thank you to EW and everyone that voted.I’m honestly delighted. I’m going to put it on my piano next to myDundie.”
• BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report
• BEST COMEDY: The Flight of the Conchords
Happy with the results?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
• Ausiello’s 12 most spoilerific Emmy interviews (including scoop on Lost, The Office, and Bones)
• Our 2008 Emmy Awards hub (including the best/worst of the telecast and the fashion)
Episode Recaps
Lost
|type
|
|rating
|status
|
|stream service
Comments