Colbert, 'Bones,' 'Office,' and 'Lost' stars win EWwys

The results of EW.com’s first annual EWwys, honoring the shows and actors that coulda/shoulda been nominated in Emmys 10 major categories but weren’t, are in. You’ll find their margins of victory in our gallery of winners (that Best Drama race was T-I-G-H-T). After the jump, the rundown of EWwy recipients, as voted by you, the readers…

• BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA: Yunjin Kim, Lost

• BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA: Henry Ian Cusick, Lost

• BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA: Maura Tierney, ER

• BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA: Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

• BEST DRAMA: Bones

• BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Angela Kinsey, The Office

• BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Tracy Morgan, 30 Rock

• BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Jenna Fischer, The Office(Her acceptance speech statement: “This is the coolest award because I was able to accept it whilewearing sweatpants. I think Angela [Kinsey] accepted hers while breastfeeding. A big thank you to EW and everyone that voted.I’m honestly delighted. I’m going to put it on my piano next to myDundie.”

• BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report

• BEST COMEDY: The Flight of the Conchords

Happy with the results?

