2008 Emmys: Who got snubbed? Which winners delighted you?

Lost type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Look, I didn’t want to have to run another photo of Ugly Betty‘s Vanessa L. Williams on PopWatch this week — okay, that’s a blatant lie — but after she got snubbed by Emmy tonight for the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy statuette, I had no choice but to vent. No disrespect to Jean Smart, who’s a terrific actress, but let me just say that Samantha Who? rhymes with “get a clue!” I know, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but I just finished four hours of grueling live blogging, my brain aches a little, and nothing makes sense in a world where the woman who has given us two seasons of Wilhelmina Slater awesomeness still doesn’t have a freakin’ Emmy! So yeah, Vanessa (L. Yeah) Williams is my pick for the biggest Emmy snub of 2008. (First runner-up goes to Lost, naturally. The show’s total shutout on the Emmy telecast was completely screwy, though a well-dressed birdie tells me the ABC drama could still take home a little something from EWwy when those winners are announced right here on EW.com at 10 a.m. EDT today.)

It wasn’t all bad, though. I let out a little “squeee!” when under-the-radar (but totally worthy) Zeljko Ivanek took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his work on Damages. When you look at this fine character actor’s IMDb page, you realize he’s been in pretty much everything, without ever managing to become a household name. And so a night that finds him taking home one of his industry’s most prestigious prizes can’t be all bad. Not to mention that shows with small (but passionate) audiences like Breaking Bad, 30 Rock, In Treatment, Damages, and Mad Men got the kind of recognition that — while it doesn’t always lead to increased audiences — can help to keep the Grim Reaper at bay for an extra season or two.

Anyhow, I’m wondering what you all thought of the 2008 Emmys telecast. What were the biggest snubs? Which winners had you cheering from your living room? Vent or celebrate or do a little of both on our message boards right now!

addCredit(“Ivanek and Williams: Mathew Imaging/WireImage”)