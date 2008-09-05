Ask Ausiello how it feels to finish behind you in our Emmys pool!

Today, EW.com launched its 2008 Emmys Prediction Game (pictured, with a shout-out to Monk‘s Tony Shalhoub, who celebrates his 100th episode tonight). Submit your picks in 13 major categories, and see how they stack up against those of EW TV expert Michael Ausiello. Come back after the Emmys (Sept. 21, ABC), and find out what position they earned you on the leaderboard. There are prizes — Amazon gift certificates — but we all know the real reward is bragging rights.