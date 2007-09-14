Ryan Seacrest and EW.com: Workin' hard for the money

Like Mandi, when I heard that Ryan Seacrest was tapped to host this year’s Emmys, my reaction was something along the lines of “Really? Him?!?” Usually, awards shows are, how do you say, “better” when the host is funny and unpredictable enough to keep me awake between the annual montage o’ death and the bit where the Academy president comes out to blah-blah-blah. You know, folks like Ellen DeGeneres and Jon Stewart and Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien… not Ryan Seacrest, whose brand of humor on American Idol — trading “I’m not gay, you’re gay!” cracks with Simon Cowell — is undoubtedly a thing that makes me die inside. (Thankfully, he told Variety he’s not even attempting an opening monologue.)

But this morning while IM’ing with Slezak, I learned something that softened me toward ol’ Ryan a little. “Since Seacrest’s doing the show,” I asked, “who’s doing the red carpet with Giuliana on E!?” Slezak’s shocking reply: “Seacrest!” Yep, he’s doing BOTH. C’mon — you have to admire that! If nothing else, the man is extremely hard-working, and always has been.

