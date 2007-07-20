Emmy's burning questions

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

For the past 24 hours I’ve been reading the “Who got snubbed?” stories about the Emmys, and I can’t figure out why more people aren’t sad that Tracy Morgan (pictured) didn’t get a supporting-actor nod for 30 Rock. Mandi’s PopWatch post yesterday on “the biggest Emmy snubs” has elicited about 300 comments from you so far, but only, like, two posters mentioned Morgan by name. There’s gotta be more of you out there than that who love this guy, right?

Morgan kills on that show. Some weeks he’s funnier than Alec Baldwin — even just the way he says “Liz Lemon” is great. Morgan won me over in the very first episode, when he’s sitting down to lunch at a fancy restaurant with his crew, and the waiter asks him what he’d like to drink, and Tracy says apple juice, and the waiter says they don’t have apple juice, and then Tracy pauses a sec and says, “Okay I’ll take a vodka tonic!” I’ve been in love with the show ever since. Somebody put together 10 great Morgan moments here (the best: “It only looks like I’m walking out of a Starbucks, when actually I’m doing the Robot going backwards into a Starbucks!”), and a minute ago my friend Karen was in my office, and she showed me this old clip of Morgan acting nuts during a live TV interview; I haven’t laughed so hard since 30 Rock finished its season a few months ago.

So what do you think about Tracy Morgan? And after the jump, we have two more curious little Emmy oddities for you.

addCredit(“30 Rock: Virginia Sherwood”)

These come courtesy of columnist Mark Harris.

• Did you notice that Justin Timberlake is an Emmy nominee, for co-writing the song “D— in a Box“? Did you even know that the Emmys had a “Best Original Song” category? And if it wins, will someone get to say “D— in a Box” on the air?

• In the category “Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie, or Special” (I know, who cares, but anyway…), one of the nominees is an episode of Drive, which was actually a series that Fox canceled before its run was complete and burned off on its website. I noticed that the network that’s credited with the nomination in the Emmy press release is not Fox, but Fox.com. That must be a first, right?