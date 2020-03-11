Disney reveals new Splash Mountain revamp details with Princess and the Frog storyline
Disney Parks revealed new art and story details for the Splash Mountain ride rehab. The revamped versions' plot will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off.
See Disney's new Jungle Cruise ride scenes without 'negative depictions' of native peoples
EW breaks down each new scene in the refurbished Disneyland ride.
Disney Imagineer responds to backlash over Snow White ride's 'non-consensual' kiss
"Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate," said Jim Shull.
Disneyland's new Snow White ride criticized for including Prince Charming's 'non-consensual' kiss
The new Snow White ride is facing backlash for including the famous final scene featuring a non-consensual kiss
Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders celebrate at Disneyland's reopening after COVID-19 closure
The couple was among those returning to the OG Disney park following its 13-month closure.
Why Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride trimmed its runtime
Here's why Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' ride will run with a shorter duration when the park reopens.