Disneyland

Most Recent

Disney reveals new Splash Mountain revamp details with Princess and the Frog storyline
Disney Parks revealed new art and story details for the Splash Mountain ride rehab. The revamped versions' plot will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off.
See Disney's new Jungle Cruise ride scenes without 'negative depictions' of native peoples
EW breaks down each new scene in the refurbished Disneyland ride.
Disney Imagineer responds to backlash over Snow White ride's 'non-consensual' kiss
"Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate," said Jim Shull.
Disneyland's new Snow White ride criticized for including Prince Charming's 'non-consensual' kiss
The new Snow White ride is facing backlash for including the famous final scene featuring a non-consensual kiss
Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders celebrate at Disneyland's reopening after COVID-19 closure
The couple was among those returning to the OG Disney park following its 13-month closure.
Why Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride trimmed its runtime
Here's why Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' ride will run with a shorter duration when the park reopens.
Advertisement

More Disneyland

Disneyland reveals possible development: Are Frozen and Black Panther coming soon?
If all goes according to plan, Disneyland could soon develop land into new rides and attractions. EW breaks down what might be on the horizon.
Everything we know about all the major amusement parks' reopening plans
Disneyland will open in April amid the coronavirus pandemic. See information on when Universal, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and more parks plan to reopen.
California says Disneyland and other amusement parks can reopen in April
Disney making changes to Jungle Cruise ride, removing 'negative depictions' of native peoples
Disneyland to become massive COVID-19 vaccination site
Disneyland slams California's 'unworkable, devastating' reopening plan
Disney is developing a live-action movie based on its Space Mountain ride

All Disneyland

All the Avengers Campus food and beverages, from Pingo Doce to shawarma
Movies // March 11, 2020
Get a marvelous behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland's Avengers Campus
Movies // March 11, 2020
Disney reveals major changes coming to classic Snow White ride
Movies // November 28, 2019
Disney's Star Tours rides adding new destinations from Rise of Skywalker
Movies // October 23, 2019
First look at Freeform's star-studded Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge behind-the-scenes special
TV // September 18, 2019
Disney reveals Moana, Marvel attraction details for Epcot, California Adventure
Movies // August 23, 2019
Disney to follow Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park expansion with Marvel land
Movies // June 14, 2019
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland — here's what it's like
Movies // May 29, 2019
Avengers: Endgame cast surprises kids at Disney theme park: See all the photos
Celebrity // April 05, 2019
Blue milk and more — a restaurant guide for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Movies // February 28, 2019
Exclusive: See Disney parks get spookified in Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic sneak peek
TV // October 12, 2018
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com