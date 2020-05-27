Guardians of the Galaxy crosses over with Eternals in Disney World's new Cosmic Rewind coaster
The ride marks the first time Epcot has opened a roller coaster across its nearly 40-year history.
Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster blasts off in first footage from inside the ride
Disney World has unveiled the first video from the spinning coaster's station and train dispatch: 'Our guests can expect the unexpected.'
Emergency vehicles enter Magic Kingdom in surreal scene after Disney World fire
Fire trucks drove down Main Street after a fire broke out at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
How Epcot's first roller coaster expands the Guardians of the Galaxy universe at light speed
EW exclusively previews Epcot's first roller coaster, which will unite high-speed launch, controlled rotation, and cameos from the James Gunn-directed Marvel film series.
Disney World introduces new Star Wars character for epic Starcruiser experience: 'This is not a hotel!'
EW exclusively reveals Captain Keevan's role in a preview of the two-day Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser journey that weaves interconnected stories for multiple endings.
Glenn Close to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role inside new Disney World coaster
Nova Prime Irani Rael is set to return in the story for Epcot's first roller coaster: the backwards-launching Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.