Guardians of the Galaxy crosses over with Eternals in Disney World's new Cosmic Rewind coaster
The ride marks the first time Epcot has opened a roller coaster across its nearly 40-year history.
Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster blasts off in first footage from inside the ride
Disney World has unveiled the first video from the spinning coaster's station and train dispatch: 'Our guests can expect the unexpected.'
Emergency vehicles enter Magic Kingdom in surreal scene after Disney World fire
Fire trucks drove down Main Street after a fire broke out at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
How Epcot's first roller coaster expands the Guardians of the Galaxy universe at light speed
EW exclusively previews Epcot's first roller coaster, which will unite high-speed launch, controlled rotation, and cameos from the James Gunn-directed Marvel film series.
Disney World introduces new Star Wars character for epic Starcruiser experience: 'This is not a hotel!'
EW exclusively reveals Captain Keevan's role in a preview of the two-day Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser journey that weaves interconnected stories for multiple endings.
Glenn Close to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role inside new Disney World coaster
Nova Prime Irani Rael is set to return in the story for Epcot's first roller coaster: the backwards-launching Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.
Disney World's new Ratatouille ride will drop your jaw: See a stunning POV video
Shrink down to the size of a rat on Epcot's new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride.
Disney reveals new Splash Mountain revamp details with Princess and the Frog storyline
Disney Parks revealed new art and story details for the Splash Mountain ride rehab. The revamped versions' plot will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off.
Friends producer details the scrapped Disney World-set episode too 'risqué' for the Mouse House
Disney unveils its first real-life retractable lightsaber — and it looks incredible
Disney parks employees can now have 'gender-inclusive hairstyles' and tattoos
Disney making changes to Jungle Cruise ride, removing 'negative depictions' of native peoples
Soul musical attraction dancing to Epcot

Jamie Foxx's Pixar film will groove its way to Disney World.

Disney World aims for July reopening after coronavirus closures
News // May 27, 2020
Disneyland, Disney World extend closures indefinitely due to coronavirus
Events // March 12, 2020
Disney's Star Tours rides adding new destinations from Rise of Skywalker
Movies // October 23, 2019
First look at Freeform's star-studded Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge behind-the-scenes special
TV // September 18, 2019
See the twisted track for Disney World's Tron roller coaster
Movies // June 21, 2019
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland — here's what it's like
Movies // May 29, 2019
Blue milk and more — a restaurant guide for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Movies // February 28, 2019
Disney unveils spinning Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster cars, new ride details
Movies // November 15, 2018
Exclusive: See Disney parks get spookified in Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic sneak peek
TV // October 12, 2018
Disney's Epcot IllumiNations fireworks show to end after 20 years
News // September 18, 2018
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is here to make your magical wedding dreams come true
TV // June 07, 2018
Disney World replaces Pirates of the Caribbean ride's controversial auction scene with female pirate
News // March 21, 2018
Disney World teases Toy Story Land in adorable Oscars commercials
Movies // March 04, 2018
Disney World and other Orlando theme parks to close for Hurricane Irma
News // September 08, 2017
10 Disney attractions that closed too soon
News // July 19, 2017
Donald Trump will record his voice for Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction
News // June 28, 2017
James Cameron previews Avatar Disney World attraction
Movies // March 09, 2017
Disney parks just raised admission prices ... again
News // February 13, 2017
James Cameron offers sneak peek at Disney's new Avatar land
Movies // December 28, 2016
