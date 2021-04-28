DC FanDome

Keep con and carry on: How fan conventions are bouncing back from the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic blew up the way companies think about pop culture fan conventions. What happens when the dust finally settles?
15 notable moments we spotted in The Batman trailer
Here's what jumped out to us most from new footage of the Robert Pattinson-fronted film.
Robert Pattinson is 'vengeance' in new The Batman trailer
The latest footage offers more glimpses at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell's incredible transformation as the Penguin.
HBO Max picks up Pennyworth, renews Titans and Doom Patrol
The adventures of young Alfred continue.
A Superman 'stunt' rocks Naomi's world in sneak peek at new CW superhero show
Get a glimpse of the show's pilot episode.
Michael Keaton's Batman questions Ezra Miller in first The Flash footage
More DC FanDome

Take a first look at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in Netflix's The Sandman
The Game of Thrones star is set to play the devil in the upcoming TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic — and her appearance was unveiled at DC FanDome.
Get a taste of John Cena's superhero show in Peacemaker teaser
John Cena is reviving his murderous character from The Suicide Squad in HBO Max series Peacemaker
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam awakens in first footage from DC movie
DC developing Milestone animated movie based on classic Black superhero comics characters
The Flash unveils Grant Gustin's new super suit — and it's the most comic book accurate one yet
Watch DC FanDome 2021 streaming live right here
Robins creators preview their fan-favorite comic about Batman's sidekicks

Plus, check out some shirtless "workout" variant covers featuring Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and more former Robins.

All DC FanDome

DC FanDome will return for 2021 edition in the fall
Movies // April 28, 2021
DC FanDome to return with Wonder Woman 1984 virtual premiere, sneak peek
Movies // December 11, 2020
Season 2 of Pennyworth will feature Bruce Wayne — as an embryo
TV // September 12, 2020
Lucifer covers Queen in musical episode sneak peek unveiled at DC FanDome
TV // September 12, 2020
DC's Stargirl creator and stars tease season 2: Grundy's return, Eclipso, and more
TV // September 12, 2020
New Batwoman star Javicia Leslie previews Ryan's 'huge battle' in season 2
TV // September 12, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow casts Chicago P.D. alum as the team's 'tough' new alien expert
TV // September 12, 2020
Doom Patrol renewed for season 3 by HBO Max
TV // September 12, 2020
Daniel Dae Kim, Wilson Cruz, and Tim Daly are all playing Superman for special DC FanDome event
Events // September 04, 2020
DC FanDome dives into the Multiverse in trailer for day 2 of the virtual event
Events // September 04, 2020
First The Batman teaser trailer with Robert Pattinson released
Movies // August 22, 2020
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game trailer pits Task Force X against Superman
Gaming // August 22, 2020
Titans season 3 adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow
TV // August 22, 2020
Dwayne Johnson reveals Justice Society lineup in Black Adam
Movies // August 22, 2020
Iris is on the verge of madness in The Flash season 7 trailer
TV // August 22, 2020
Zack Snyder's Justice League releases first trailer of mysterious cut
Movies // August 22, 2020
Batwoman boss teases how Ryan Wilder 'puts her stamp' on the Bat legacy
TV // August 22, 2020
Neil Gaiman, Michael Sheen, G. Willow Wilson discuss the past and future of The Sandman at DC FanDome
Books // August 22, 2020
Greg Berlanti says pandemic will have an impact on the next Arrowverse crossover
TV // August 22, 2020
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn reveals a bunch of new footage
Movies // August 22, 2020
The Flash movie reveals first look at Barry Allen's new suit
Movies // August 22, 2020
New Gotham Knights Batman game revealed in first killer footage
Gaming // August 22, 2020
Gal Gadot faces off with Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer
Movies // August 22, 2020
DC FanDome splits into 2 days: Get the details
TV // August 19, 2020
25 things to watch at DC FanDome
Events // August 14, 2020
