Kelly Clarkson isn't looking to be the next Ellen DeGeneres, thank you very much.

This fall, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the afternoon time slot of the long-running Ellen DeGeneres Show (3 p.m. across most markets) when it returns for its fourth season. While succeeding a talk show veteran like DeGeneres could be intimidating for most, Clarkson told Variety in a recent interview that she is not trying to fill those signature white sneakers.

"Nobody is going to fill Ellen's shoes," Clarkson said. "I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered. My team is very stoked, and I believe in my team. But by no means am I filling anyone's shoes — I don't want that pressure."

She's aware that it's a "coveted" time slot indeed, viewing it as "an opportunity to reach more people."

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As for whether she felt any pressure to take on the slot, Clarkson offered this nugget of talk show wisdom: "I remember Oprah had that spot forever. And then Ellen came in. And I think what's helpful for me is that those two women are very different — how they did their shows was very different, how they connected with people was different, their humor was different."

She added, "To fill that slot doesn't mean you have to do one thing — it's important that we all stand out, and that we're all different." And don't even bother trying to pit Clarkson against Sherri Shepherd or fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, who both have their own shows coming to daytime TV. There's room for everyone, Clarkson assured.

"I am so excited for Sherri Shepherd. I'm so stoked for her. She's one of my favorite guests," she said. "And I'm so excited for Jennifer Hudson. Who would have thought two girls from Idol would be doing this type of thing? There's room for everyone. I just wanted to say that, because I don't like how people pit us against each other. I want to be sure that everyone knows that we are supportive of each other."

The Kelly Clarkson Show launched in 2019 and features interviews with celebrity guests, segments centered on everyday people, and of course music, such as the fan-favorite Kellyoke, which features covers from the Grammy winner. The show has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Related content: