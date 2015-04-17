Current Events

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hit series returns to Netflix
You can once again stream 'Servant of the People.'
Matthew McConaughey says he's not running for governor of Texas after all
The Oscar-winning actor decided the role was... all wrong, all wrong, all wrong.
'Tiger King' bill banning big cat ownership passes in House
Kanye West claims Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves' at first campaign rally
Ron Perlman will donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Ted Cruz wrestles him
The Hellboy star and the politician have engaged in a Twitter feud over the past few days.
The best and worst fictional politicians
From 'Veep' and 'House of Cards,' to 'Independence Day' and 'The Hunger Games' — what we can learn from movie and TV politicians
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump a 'little wet noodle' after Putin news conference
Celebs react to Trump statement that Steve Bannon 'lost his mind'
'The Celebrity Deathmatch where America wins'
New CNN ad wants to remind you that an apple is not a banana
Kellyanne Conway spars with CNN host over gun control after Las Vegas shooting
Jimmy Kimmel's son says goodbye to Graham-Cassidy bill
NFL #TakeAKnee protests supported by Kelly Clarkson, Shonda Rhimes
Meghan McCain leaves Fox News

She's leaving to focus on 'other things'

Michelle Obama, Jill Biden to appear on NBC's 'The Night Shift'
Article // April 17, 2015
David Letterman slams Indiana governor on 'Late Show'
Article // April 01, 2015
'The Good Wife' season finale recap: 'Closing Arguments' opened new doors for Alicia and Will and Peter and...
Article // March 02, 2015
J.K. Rowling fires back at Rupert Murdoch's anti-Muslim tweets
Article // January 11, 2015
Lil Jon rocks the vote with 'Turn Out for What'
Article // October 07, 2014
J.K. Rowling speaks out against Scottish independence on Twitter
Article // September 08, 2014
See Killer Mike and Talib Kweli speak out about Ferguson
Article // August 21, 2014
Sorry, Montana: Jeff Bridges is not running for senator
Article // August 12, 2014
Bill and Hillary Clinton musical coming to NY
Article // June 23, 2014
George H.W. Bush celebrates 90 with one more skydive
Article // June 13, 2014
Clay Aiken wins North Carolina Democratic congressional primary
Article // May 13, 2014
Clay Aiken's congressional opponent dies in accident
Article // May 12, 2014
Clay Aiken's congressional primary too close to call
Article // May 07, 2014
'Spider-Man' runs for office in India
Article // April 24, 2014
Obama's toughest 2012 interview: Jon Stewart
Article // April 18, 2014
Official title announced for Hillary Clinton's 'Hard Choices'
Article // April 18, 2014
Clay Aiken announces Congress run
Article // February 05, 2014
Bill Nye defends evolution in Kentucky debate
Article // February 04, 2014
10 things we learned about 'Mitt' from Netflix documentary
Article // January 27, 2014
Bill O'Reilly to interview President Obama before Super Bowl
Article // January 23, 2014
Ian McKellen, others pen open letter to Putin over Russia's anti-gay law
Article // January 14, 2014
Senators slam Golden Globes for 'glamorization' of e-cigarettes
Article // January 14, 2014
Jimmy Kimmel and China: White House says...
Article // January 11, 2014
Mitt Romney accepts MSNBC host's apology after black grandson joke
Article // January 06, 2014
Clay Aiken reportedly considering congressional run
Article // January 03, 2014
