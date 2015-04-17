Current Events

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hit series returns to Netflix
You can once again stream 'Servant of the People.'
Matthew McConaughey says he's not running for governor of Texas after all
The Oscar-winning actor decided the role was... all wrong, all wrong, all wrong.
Ron Perlman will donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Ted Cruz wrestles him
The Hellboy star and the politician have engaged in a Twitter feud over the past few days.
The best and worst fictional politicians
From 'Veep' and 'House of Cards,' to 'Independence Day' and 'The Hunger Games' — what we can learn from movie and TV politicians