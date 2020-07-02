Zoolander No. 2

Most Recent

Kanye West Twitter posts praise Will Ferrell
'Will Ferrell has reached walking living breathing god status! ... His existence is a blessing.'
Zoolander 2 reviews
'Zoolander No. 2': EW review
Zoolander 2 trailer: Justin Theroux's evil DJ returns
Zoolander 2: Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux give their best Blue Steel in Paris
Zoolander No. 2 commercial: Penelope Cruz shows off 'sexy fighting'
Advertisement

More Zoolander No. 2

Zoolander 2: Golden Globes commercial steels the awards show
Zoolander No. 2: See 5 new character posters from the comedy sequel
Zoolander 2: Justin Theroux responds to Benedict Cumberbatch transphobia controversy
Penelope Cruz showcases her curves in Zoolander 2's international trailer
Zoolander 2 trailer views
Zoolander 2 accused of transphobia in new boycott petition
Zoolander 2 trailer: See Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson strut their stuff

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com