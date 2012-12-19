Top Navigation
'Zero Dark Thiry' screenwriter boards 'Uncharted'
'Zero Dark Thiry' screenwriter boards 'Uncharted'
Read More
Next
Parody: Lena Dunham's lost 'Zero Dark Thirty' audition
Parody: Lena Dunham's lost 'Zero Dark Thirty' audition
Read More
Next
The real voices in 'Zero Dark Thirty': Families upset over usage in film
The real voices in 'Zero Dark Thirty': Families upset over usage in film
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' Senate probe closed
'Zero Dark Thirty' Senate probe closed
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' banned in Pakistan
'Zero Dark Thirty' banned in Pakistan
Read More
Next
Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden speaks to 'Esquire'
Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden speaks to 'Esquire'
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' writer Mark Boal says U.S. torture was 'dead wrong'
'Zero Dark Thirty' writer Mark Boal says U.S. torture was 'dead wrong'
Read More
Next
Best Picture nominees deep dive: 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Best Picture nominees deep dive: 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Read More
Next
Kathryn Bigelow's 'Time' Magazine cover
Kathryn Bigelow's 'Time' Magazine cover
Read More
Next
Box office preview: 'Mama' may take Jessica Chastain to No. 1 (again)
Box office preview: 'Mama' may take Jessica Chastain to No. 1 (again)
Read More
Next
Kathryn Bigelow writes about 'Zero Dark Thirty' torture depiction
Kathryn Bigelow writes about 'Zero Dark Thirty' torture depiction
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Zero Dark Thirty' tops chart with $24 million; 'A Haunted House' beats 'Gangster Squad'
Box office report: 'Zero Dark Thirty' tops chart with $24 million; 'A Haunted House' beats 'Gangster Squad'
Read More
Next
Box office preview: 'Zero Dark Thirty,' 'Gangster Squad' target No. 1
And the Oscar nominees will be...
Report: Senate investigating CIA contacts who talked to the makers of 'Zero Dark Thirty'
This was the year that ... I played my toughest character yet
'Zero Dark Thirty': 'grossly inaccurate' about torture?
Is 'Zero Dark Thirty' pro-torture? And if so, is it telling a lie?
Article
//
December 19, 2012
Is 'Zero Dark Thirty' pro-torture? And if so, is it telling a lie?
Article
//
December 19, 2012
Read More
Next
Sen. McCain rejects torture scene in 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Sen. McCain rejects torture scene in 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Article
//
December 18, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty': Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal address torture
Article
//
December 17, 2012
'Zero Dark Thirty': Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal address torture
Article
//
December 17, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' final trailer: Ten years, two wars, one target
Article
//
December 14, 2012
'Zero Dark Thirty' final trailer: Ten years, two wars, one target
Article
//
December 14, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' waterboarding controversy
'Zero Dark Thirty' waterboarding controversy
Article
//
December 11, 2012
Read More
Next
Jessica Chastain on 'Zero Dark Thirty' interrogation scenes
Article
//
December 10, 2012
Jessica Chastain on 'Zero Dark Thirty' interrogation scenes
Article
//
December 10, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' waterboarding scenes spark controversy
'Zero Dark Thirty' waterboarding scenes spark controversy
Article
//
December 10, 2012
Read More
Next
Bret Easton Ellis calls Kathryn Bigelow overrated
Bret Easton Ellis calls Kathryn Bigelow overrated
Article
//
December 06, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' clip: SEAL Team Six takes off
'Zero Dark Thirty' clip: SEAL Team Six takes off
Article
//
December 04, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' on 'Nightline'
'Zero Dark Thirty' on 'Nightline'
Article
//
November 28, 2012
Read More
Next
New Zero Dark Thirty photos
New Zero Dark Thirty photos
Article
//
November 26, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' and the hunt for Bin Laden
'Zero Dark Thirty' and the hunt for Bin Laden
Article
//
November 23, 2012
Read More
Next
Zero Dark Thirty -- How the movie got made
Zero Dark Thirty -- How the movie got made
Article
//
November 20, 2012
Read More
Next
'Zero Dark Thirty' release date moved back
'Zero Dark Thirty' release date moved back
Article
//
November 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Jessica Chastain, James Gandolfini in 'Zero Dark Thirty' trailer
Article
//
October 11, 2012
Jessica Chastain, James Gandolfini in 'Zero Dark Thirty' trailer
Article
//
October 11, 2012
Read More
Next
Zero Dark Thirty: James Gandolfini's secret role revealed - EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
October 10, 2012
Zero Dark Thirty: James Gandolfini's secret role revealed - EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
October 10, 2012
Read More
Next
New documents explain Pentagon, CIA cooperation on 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Article
//
August 28, 2012
New documents explain Pentagon, CIA cooperation on 'Zero Dark Thirty'
Article
//
August 28, 2012
Read More
Next
The fall movies we can't wait to see
The fall movies we can't wait to see
Article
//
August 24, 2012
Read More
Next
Bin Laden movie 'Zero Dark Thirty' shows hunt for 9/11 mastermind
Article
//
August 06, 2012
Bin Laden movie 'Zero Dark Thirty' shows hunt for 9/11 mastermind
Article
//
August 06, 2012
Read More
Next
