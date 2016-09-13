You're the Worst

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
You're the Worst
You're the Worst
Share
You're the Worst
Most Recent
YTW_513_3081r
You're the Worst
star Chris Geere on the twist-filled series finale: 'It felt right'
Read More
YTW_502_0617r
You're the Worst
star Aya Cash says goodbye to the show that changed her life
Read More
YouretheWorst
You're the Worst
final season gets first trailer, premiere date
Read More
YTW_306_1031-2
You're the Worst
to end with fifth season
Read More
You're the Worst (insets)
You're the Worst
adds Zosia Mamet, Lou Diamond Phillips in season 4
Read More
Photo courtesy of FX Networks / Autumn de Wilde
You're the Worst
trailer: See Jimmy and Gretchen do karaoke
The FXX comedy returns on Sept. 6
Read More
Advertisement
More You're the Worst
Image
You're the Worst season 3 finale: Stephen Falk recaps episode 13
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Eva Anderson recaps episode 12
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Franklin Hardy and Shane Kosakowski recap episode 11
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Alison Bennett recaps episode 10
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Allan McLeod and Todd Robert Anderson recap episode 9
Image
You're the Worst: Chris Geere recaps season 3, episode 8
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Chris Geere recaps episode 7
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Aya Cash recaps episode 6
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Desmin Borges recaps episode 5
Image
You're the Worst renewed for season 4
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Creator Stephen Falk recaps episode 4
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Writer-producer Eva Anderson recaps episode 3
All You're the Worst
Image
You're the Worst: Bingeworthy discusses FXX show
Article
//
September 13, 2016
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Aya Cash recaps episode 2
Article
//
September 07, 2016
Image
You're the Worst: Ranking Lindsay's worst offenses
Article
//
September 01, 2016
Image
You're the Worst: Kether Donohue on stabbing scene in season 3 premiere
Article
//
September 01, 2016
Image
You're the Worst: Three Rounds with the cast
Article
//
August 31, 2016
Image
You're the Worst season 3: EW review
Article
//
August 26, 2016
Image
You're the Worst debuts season 3 trailer
Article
//
August 18, 2016
Image
You're the Worst: Samira Wiley teases season 3 guest stint with first photo
Article
//
August 05, 2016
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Showrunner Stephen Falk teases premiere
Article
//
June 20, 2016
Best Supporting Actress: Kether Donohue, You’re the Worst
You're the Worst: Showrunner Stephen Falk previews Lindsay in season 3
Article
//
June 17, 2016
Image
You're the Worst season 3: Here's where the show will pick up
Article
//
January 16, 2016
Image
You're the Worst finale recap: The Heart Is a Dumb Dumb
Article
//
December 10, 2015
Image
You're the Worst boss dissects finale, teases what's next
Article
//
December 09, 2015
Image
You're the Worst recap: Other Things You Could Be Doing
Article
//
December 08, 2015
Image
'You're the Worst' renewed for season 3
Article
//
December 02, 2015
Image
You're The Worst recap: A Rapidly Mutating Virus
Article
//
November 18, 2015
Image
You're the Worst boss previews troubles ahead for just about everyone
Article
//
November 17, 2015
Image
You're the Worst recap: A Right Proper Story
Article
//
November 12, 2015
Image
You're the Worst recap: LCD Soundsystem
Article
//
November 05, 2015
Image
You're The Worst recap: Spooky Sunday Funday
Article
//
October 28, 2015
Image
Live At EW Fest: Desmin Borges has an idea for 'You're The Worst' season 3
Article
//
October 24, 2015
Image
You're The Worst recap: There Is Currently a Problem
Article
//
October 19, 2015
Image
You're The Worst episode 6 recap: Side Bitch
Article
//
October 14, 2015
Image
You're the Worst: Get a first look at Spooky Sunday Funday
Article
//
October 08, 2015
Image
You're The Worst recap: We Can Do Better Than This
Article
//
October 07, 2015
Load More
You're the Worst
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.