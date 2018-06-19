Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Younger
Chevron Right
Younger
Share
Younger
Most Recent
'Younger' star Debi Mazar reveals she tested positive for coronavirus: 'I'm going to heal'
Younger
star Debi Mazar reveals she tested positive for coronavirus: 'I'm going to heal'
Read More
Next
Hilary Duff talks the 'Younger' season finale: 'That was like so f---ed up!'
Hilary Duff talks the
Younger
season finale: 'That was like so f---ed up!'
Read More
Next
Charles has a proposition for Liza in 'Younger' season finale clip, plus see Diana's wedding dress
Charles has a proposition for Liza in
Younger
season finale clip, plus see Diana's wedding dress
Read More
Next
Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor take us inside that explosive 'Younger' episode
Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor take us inside that explosive
Younger
episode
Read More
Next
Liza and Pauline have an awkward encounter in 'Younger' clip
Liza and Pauline have an awkward encounter in
Younger
exclusive clip
Read More
Next
'Younger' has been renewed for a 7th season on TV Land
Younger
has been renewed for a 7th season on TV Land
Read More
Next
More Younger
How to look 'Younger': Unpacking the hair and makeup of Sutton Foster & co.
How to look
Younger
: Unpacking the hair and makeup of Sutton Foster & co.
Read More
Next
Another novel from 'Younger' is coming to real-life bookshelves
Another novel from
Younger
is coming to real-life bookshelves
Read More
Next
'Younger' stars on filming that epic '9 to 5' musical moment
Younger
stars on filming that epic '9 to 5' musical moment
Read More
Next
Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor tease what's to come on 'Younger' season 6
Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor tease what's to come on
Younger
season 6
Read More
Next
What to Watch on Wednesday: Liza and Charles are finally together for the new season of 'Younger'
What to Watch on Wednesday: Liza and Charles are finally together for the new season of
Younger
Read More
Next
'Younger' season 6 trailer has plenty of drama, dancing, and axe throwing
There's plenty of drama, dancing, and axe throwing in
Younger
season 6 trailer
Read More
Next
Cast and creator of
Younger
tease an even more dramatic season in exclusive clip
Close
Close
Previous
Stop the (book) presses!
Younger
is no longer moving to Paramount TV
Younger
headed to Paramount Network for season 6
Promotions, pregnancies, and plumbing: Darren Star and Hilary Duff on
Younger's
season finale
Liza is set to say goodbye to Millennial in
Younger
season finale clip
See Sutton Foster yodel to the
Sound of Music
in
Younger
clip
Next
All Younger
Charles delivers some shocking news to Liza in 'Younger' clip
Charles delivers some shocking news to Liza in
Younger
clip
TV
//
June 19, 2018
Read More
Next
The ghostwriter of the 'Younger' fictional novel 'Marriage Vacation' speaks out
The ghostwriter of
Younger
's fictional novel
Marriage Vacation
speaks out
Books
//
June 07, 2018
Read More
Next
'Younger': Sutton Foster on show's #MeToo episode and that game-changing reveal
Sutton Foster reacts to
Younger
's #MeToo episode and that game-changing reveal
TV
//
June 06, 2018
Read More
Next
TV Land renews 'Younger' for sixth season
TV Land renews
Younger
for sixth season
TV
//
June 04, 2018
Read More
Next
Sutton Foster talks upcoming 'gasp' moments on the new season of 'Younger'
Sutton Foster talks upcoming 'gasp' moments on the new season of
Younger
TV
//
June 04, 2018
Read More
Next
Josh is sliding into Liza's DMs in 'Younger' season 5 sneak peek
Josh is sliding into Liza's DMs in exclusive
Younger
season 5 sneak peek
TV
//
March 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'Younger’s fictional novel ‘Marriage Vacation’ being made into real book
Younger
’s fictional novel
Marriage Vacation
being made into real book
TV
//
March 15, 2018
Read More
Next
Nico Tortorella teases 'Younger' finale: Josh keeps 'getting heartbroken’
Nico Tortorella teases
Younger
finale: Josh keeps 'getting heartbroken'
TV
//
September 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger' sneak peek: Josh 'needs' Liza
Younger
sneak peek: Josh 'needs' Liza
TV
//
August 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger' season 4 will feature 'major twists' in characters' love lives
Younger
season 4 will feature 'major twists' in characters' love lives
TV
//
June 28, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger' is heading to Ireland — and 6 more spoilers from the ATX panel
Younger
is heading to Ireland — and 6 more spoilers from the ATX panel
TV
//
June 14, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger' season 4 trailer: The truth hurts
Younger
season 4 trailer: The truth hurts
TV
//
June 01, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger' season 4 first look: Kelsey struggles with Liza's secret
Younger
season 4 sneak peek: Kelsey struggles with Liza's secret
TV
//
May 09, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger': Sutton Foster talks season 3 finale
Younger season 3 finale postmortem: Sutton Foster talks Liza
Article
//
December 15, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger' exclusive clip: Jess Cagle disses Andy Cohen in deleted joke
Younger: Jess Cagle disses Andy Cohen in deleted joke
Article
//
December 22, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger': Hilary Duff & Sutton Foster dish on Jess Cagle's guest gig
'Younger' stars tease an EW Cameo, the future of Josh and Liza, and more
Article
//
November 29, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: How is 'Younger' like a bubble bath and a glass of rosé?
Younger featured on Bingeworthy
Article
//
September 29, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger' star Nico Tortorella talks love triangles
Younger: Nico Tortorella talks love triangles
Article
//
September 29, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger' season 3 trailer further complicates Liza's love triangle
Younger season 3 trailer further complicates Liza's love triangle
Article
//
September 02, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger' season 3 first look: Liza's love triangle intensifies
Younger season 3 clip: Liza's love triangle intensifies
Article
//
August 17, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Sutton Foster and her men discuss the 'Younger' love triangle
Younger: Sutton Foster and her men discuss the show's love triangle
Article
//
February 09, 2017
Read More
Next
'Younger' renewed for season 4
Younger renewed for season 4
Article
//
June 14, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger' finale recap: 'No Weddings & a Funeral'
Younger season 2 finale recap: No Weddings & a Funeral
Article
//
March 24, 2016
Read More
Next
'Younger' S2 finale: Sutton Foster & Hilary Duff talk what's ahead
Younger season 2 finale: Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff talk love triangles and what's ahead
Article
//
March 23, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Sutton Foster says Liza's 'Younger' lie has gone too far
Younger finale: Sutton Foster says Liza's lie has gone too far
Article
//
March 22, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.