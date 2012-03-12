Young Adult

First look: Jane Eyre goes to space in Alexa Donne's YA debut, Brightly Burning
Check out the cover and first chapter of the anticipated novelRead More
Thunderhead: Read an excerpt from Neal Shusterman's anticipated Scythe sequel
The first book in the series is currently in development at Universal PicturesRead More
Meet Cute YA anthology features Nicola Yoon, Sara Shepard, and more
See the cover and read an excerpt from the forthcoming collection.Read More
Read an excerpt from Kerri Maniscalco's Hunting Prince Dracula
See the cover and read an excerpt from Hunting Prince Dracula, Maniscalco's follow-up to Stalking Jack the Ripper.Read More