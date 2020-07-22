Hollywood exposés don't always make for blockbuster films
We take a closer look at the fallout from books like ''The Devil's Candy,'' ''Fade Out,'' and moreRead More
Paramount Pictures' secrets exposed in new book
An expose about the film company's supposed corruption set to come out next fallRead More
Julia Phillips' Hollywood memoir goes to No. 1
''You'll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again'' has turned Phillips into an in demand showbiz pariahRead More
The release of Julia Phillips' autobiography
A sneak peak of ''You'll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again'' and the possibility of a film adaptationRead More