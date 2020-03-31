Yellowstone

Most Recent

See Sylvester Stallone as a very violent fish out of water in Paramount+ mob drama Tulsa King
Film legend Sylvester Stallone comes to TV as mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the latest offering from 'Yellowstone's' Taylor Sheridan.
Yellowstone season 5 adds new cast members, promotes fan-favorites to series regulars
New additions to Kevin Costner's Montana saga include Lilli Kay and 1883 veteran Dawn Olivieri, while Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz will be appearing even more.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to star in Yellowstone origin series 1932
1932 will host a Mosquito Coast reunion for the stars of Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount+ prequel to the beloved Yellowstone western drama.
What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time
Rip is the best. All hail Rip.
Piper Perabo teases Kevin Costner love story 'kicking into gear' on Yellowstone at SAG Awards
"We're turning up the heat," Perabo said of Summer Higgins and John Dutton's romance. "It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."
Yellowstone wrangles up a fifth season, begins production in May
Kevin Costner and co. are returning for more cattle-ranching drama on the Paramount Network hit.
Advertisement

More Yellowstone

Yellowstone lands its first SAG Awards nomination — and it's a big one
The Paramount Network series, starring Kevin Costner as a ruthless Montana rancher, is also the only non-premium cable series nominated for Drama Series Ensemble by the actors' union.
Piper Perabo comes to Yellowstone in first look at her activist character
She's playing an environmental activist named Summer Higgins. We're guessing they may not like her in Montana.
It's looking grim for the Duttons in this Yellowstone season 4 first look
Kevin Costner praises Tim McGraw's Yellowstone prequel casting
Yellowstone season 4 reveals new cast members and teaser ahead of fall premiere
The Yellowstone-verse is heading to Texas for spin-off 6666
Yellowstone prequel in the works at Paramount+

All Yellowstone

These new photos of Josh Holloway on Yellowstone prove why you need to start watching
TV // March 31, 2020
See Josh Holloway in his new role on Yellowstone
TV // January 14, 2020
Yellowstone renewed for season 3, Lost star Josh Holloway added to cast
TV // June 19, 2019
Yellowstone is soapy trash that badly wants to be taken seriously: EW review
TV // June 15, 2018
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com