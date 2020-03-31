See Sylvester Stallone as a very violent fish out of water in Paramount+ mob drama Tulsa King
Film legend Sylvester Stallone comes to TV as mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the latest offering from 'Yellowstone's' Taylor Sheridan.
Yellowstone season 5 adds new cast members, promotes fan-favorites to series regulars
New additions to Kevin Costner's Montana saga include Lilli Kay and 1883 veteran Dawn Olivieri, while Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz will be appearing even more.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to star in Yellowstone origin series 1932
1932 will host a Mosquito Coast reunion for the stars of Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount+ prequel to the beloved Yellowstone western drama.
What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time
Rip is the best. All hail Rip.
Piper Perabo teases Kevin Costner love story 'kicking into gear' on Yellowstone at SAG Awards
"We're turning up the heat," Perabo said of Summer Higgins and John Dutton's romance. "It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."
Yellowstone wrangles up a fifth season, begins production in May
Kevin Costner and co. are returning for more cattle-ranching drama on the Paramount Network hit.