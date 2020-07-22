Yardie

Most Recent

Idris Elba's 'Yardie' follows the drug trade from Jamaica to London: EW review

Idris Elba's Yardie follows the drug trade from Jamaica to London: EW review

Read More
Idris Elba on why he felt that he had to direct 'Yardie'

Idris Elba on why he felt that he had to direct Yardie

Read More
Watch the trailer for Idris Elba's directorial debut 'Yardie'

Watch the trailer for Idris Elba's directorial debut Yardie

First film from the star of 'The Wire' and 'Pacific Rim' is an adaptation of author Victory Headley's crime thriller
Read More
Watch Idris Elba propose to girlfriend at London 'Yardie' screening

Watch Idris Elba propose to girlfriend at London Yardie screening

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com