Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of 'homophobic and abusive behavior' during X-Men: The Last Stand
'I felt violated,' the actress writes in a powerful essay
''Cars'' is No. 1, but with less than expected
Joshua Rich's weekend wrap-up: Disney/Pixar's latest comes in under estimates, with $62.8 mil
Breaking down the coolest ''X-Men'' FX
Here's how John Bruno and his team made Professor X and Magneto younger, destroyed Jean Grey's house, and moved the Golden Gate
''X-Men 3'' is the biggest Memorial Day opener ever
Dade Hayes' report: The action flick directed by Brett Ratner brought in $120 million its first weekend
A behind-the-scenes look at ''X-Men: The Last Stand''
With a new director, new characters, and all sorts of new pressures, can the comic-book franchise stay in the black?
Q&A with ''X-Men: The Last Stand'''s Brett Ratner
EW answers five burning questions about X-Men 3
Brett Ratner will direct ''X-Men 3''
''X-Men 3'' keeps Wolverine, finds new director

British crime-drama helmer Matthew Vaughn will direct, with Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen possibly returning

