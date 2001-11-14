WWE Raw Is War

Has wrestling gotten funnier?
Brutal, yes, but these days WWF's specialty is bringing the funny, says Mike Flaherty
Stephanie McMahon gets the boot
She was once an interesting addition to the WWF, says Mike Flaherty, but not lately
How did Hogan become the WWF's new golden boy?
Mike Flaherty answers that question and suggests what might happen next
Wrestlemania X8: Who will win
Mike Flaherty wishes he were more excited about the Sunday, March 17, event -- but he'll make predictions anyway
The nWo throws its black-and-white weight around
But Mike Flaherty's favorite color will always be red