Why Him? cast on why James Franco’s character is actually a great boyfriend
James Franco, John Hamburg, Megan Mullally, and Zoey Deutch preview the comedy.Read More
Critical Mass: Year-end awards contenders soar, blockbusters fizzle
From 'Fences' and '20th Century Women' to big-budget blockbusters like 'Passengers' and 'Assassin's Creed,' many movies are opening this weekend, so check out what the critics are saying about the new releases.Read More
James Franco gave Bryan Cranston a painting of a marijuana leaf
The actor put his own paintings in his new movie, Why Him?, and gave one as a gift to his costar.Read More
Megan Mullally’s survival tips for meeting your in-laws
The actress meets every mother’s nightmare in her new film, Why Him, so she offered EW a guide to wooing your honey’s parents.Read More