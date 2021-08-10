What If...? (Marvel TV series)

How Marvel's What If…? changes the course of the MCU: Episode 1 recap
When Peggy Carter takes the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, some events change but tragically, one remains the same.
Watch Peggy Carter become the first Avenger in sneak peek at Marvel's What If…?
Get ready to see Agent Carter "kick ass in a new way."
Marvel's What If…? star Jeffrey Wright talks charting a new path with the all-knowing Watcher
The actor also opens up about Chadwick Boseman's final turn as T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU's first animated series.
Chadwick Boseman's Star-Lord, Captain Carter take center stage in Marvel's What If...? trailer
See a tease of Boseman's final MCU performance in the new footage.