West Side Story (2021 movie)

Most Recent

Oscar contenders King Richard, West Side Story, Dune hit big on AFI Awards winners list
The American Film Institute awards recognize the best films and TV shows of 2021 as the Oscar race heats up. See all the winners here.
First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute
Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno emerge as potential Oscar contenders as the first reactions from the film's premiere tout emotionally charged work from the cast.
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort get star-crossed in new West Side Story trailer
Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the acclaimed musical hits theaters in December.
Tonight, tonight you can finally watch Steven Spielberg's West Side Story trailer
Steven Spielberg's West Side Story reveals new photos of the star-crossed cast
Steven Spielberg wraps 'stunningly moving' West Side Story shoot with sweet message
Oscar-winning director shared new photos and a message of gratitude on the final day of filming.
More West Side Story (2021 movie)

See Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in first look at Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake
Everything we know so far about the West Side Story remake
8 examples of West Side Story newcomer Rachel Zegler's incredible voice
Steven Spielberg's West Side Story has finally found the Maria to Ansel Elgort's Tony
West Side Story Oscar winner Rita Moreno joins Steven Spielberg's remake
Ansel Elgort cast as Tony in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story
