Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Weezer
Chevron Right
Weezer
Share
Weezer
Most Recent
Weezer debut 'Feels Like Summer' off upcoming album
Weezer debut 'Feels Like Summer' off upcoming album
The band also announced a tour that kicks off this month
Read More
Next
Patton Oswalt Lip-Syncs to Weezer in 'I Love the USA' Music Video
Weezer I Love the USA: Patton Oswald lip-syncs in new music video
Read More
Next
Weezer announce reissue of 'White Album' featuring new songs, guests
Weezer's White Album reissue features Riot, Fitz & the Tantrums, and more
Read More
Next
Weezer's 'Pinkerton' goes platinum before 20th anniversary
Weezer's 'Pinkerton' goes platinum before 20th anniversary
Read More
Next
Watch Rivers Cuomo's dad, daughter perform with Weezer on stage
Weezer: Watch Rivers Cuomo's dad, daughter perform with band
Read More
Next
Weezer celebrate NASA mission with new track, 'I Love the U.S.A.'
Weezer celebrate NASA mission with new track I Love the U.S.A.
Read More
Next
More Weezer
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross release track honoring Juno spacecraft
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Juno spacecraft song released
Read More
Next
HelloGiggles parodies Weezer for 'People of New York' web series
HelloGiggles parodies Weezer for People of New York web series
Read More
Next
Weezer's 'Weezer (White Album)': EW Review
Weezer's 'Weezer (White Album)': EW Review
Read More
Next
Damn Daniel makes a cameo in Weezer's 'California Kids' music video
Weezer: Damn Daniel stars appear in new music video
Read More
Next
Weezer announces new album, summer tour
Weezer announces The White Album, summer tour
Read More
Next
Weezer reflect on addiction in new song 'Do You Wanna Get High?'
Weezer new song Do You Wanna Get High
Read More
Next
Hear Weezer's fan club single 'Everybody Needs Salvation'
Close
Close
Previous
Hear the premiere of the Relationship's 'Young Temptations,' featuring Weezer's Brian Bell
The Rentals' Matt Sharp talks new record and living in Weezer's shadow
In the studio: Weezer talks lyrics, the new album title, Ric Ocasek
Weezer's Rivers Cuomo on new album's 'Back To The Shack'
'Weezer Wednesday' premiere: New album gets a release date; EW goes in the studio
Next
All Weezer
Weezer's Debut Turns 20
Weezer's Debut Turns 20
Article
//
June 18, 2014
Read More
Next
Weezer former bassist Mikey Welsh dies
Weezer former bassist Mikey Welsh dies
Article
//
October 09, 2011
Read More
Next
Simple Plan feat. Rivers Cuomo, 'Can't Keep My Hands Off You': Stream it here -- EXCLUSIVE
Simple Plan feat. Rivers Cuomo, 'Can't Keep My Hands Off You': Stream it here -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
March 30, 2011
Read More
Next
'Lost' star Jorge Garcia and Weezer jam onstage together: Watch the video here
'Lost' star Jorge Garcia and Weezer jam onstage together: Watch the video here
Article
//
September 22, 2010
Read More
Next
'Lost' meets Weezer: Doc Jensen decodes the band's new album 'Hurley'
'Lost' meets Weezer: Doc Jensen decodes the band's new album 'Hurley'
Article
//
September 10, 2010
Read More
Next
Weezer have not necessarily left Geffen! (and other news from Weezer World)
Weezer have not necessarily left Geffen! (and other news from Weezer World)
Article
//
April 26, 2010
Read More
Next
Weezer on 'Yo Gabba Gabba!': watch an exclusive clip of their upcoming performance here
Weezer on 'Yo Gabba Gabba!': watch an exclusive clip of their upcoming performance here
Article
//
March 28, 2019
Read More
Next
Weezer bus crash: Photos and chilling details
Weezer bus crash: Photos and chilling details
Article
//
December 07, 2009
Read More
Next
Glambert and 'Gossip Girl' join the weird world of Weezer
Glambert and 'Gossip Girl' join the weird world of Weezer
Article
//
December 10, 2016
Read More
Next
Weezer bugs out on 'Yo Gabba Gabba!': a Music Mix exclusive
Weezer bugs out on 'Yo Gabba Gabba!': a Music Mix exclusive
Article
//
October 29, 2009
Read More
Next
Katy Perry and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo: music's new odd couple
Katy Perry and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo: music's new odd couple
Article
//
October 15, 2009
Read More
Next
Weezer reveals 'Raditude' cover art: The quick brown dog jumps over the hiding cat
Weezer reveals 'Raditude' cover art: The quick brown dog jumps over the hiding cat
Article
//
September 11, 2009
Read More
Next
New Weezer song leaked: 'If You Are Wondering If I Want You To (I Want You To)'
New Weezer song leaked: 'If You Are Wondering If I Want You To (I Want You To)'
Article
//
August 17, 2009
Read More
Next
Rivers Cuomo's new DVD: An exclusive full-song 'El Scorcho' clip
Rivers Cuomo's new DVD: An exclusive full-song 'El Scorcho' clip
Article
//
April 28, 2009
Read More
Next
Weezer (The Green Album)
Weezer (The Green Album)
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Album Review: 'Weezer'
Album Review: 'Weezer'
Article
//
October 14, 1994
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.