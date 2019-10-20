Watchmen (TV series)

Damon Lindelof dedicates Watchmen Emmy win for Best Limited Series to victims of Tulsa massacre
Watchmen star Regina King urges everyone to vote while accepting Emmy Award
Damon Lindelof reacts to Watchmen getting 26 Emmy nominations
"I didn't really realize how much I cared until my heart started racing," the showrunner says.
The Awardist: Please hand Watchmen all-stars Regina King and Jean Smart their Emmys now
This week on The Awardist podcast, Watchmen star Regina King reveals the big clue about Angela Abar that she missed, while Jean Smart discusses Agent Laurie Blake's surprising sex toy (a.k.a. "the big blue elephant in the room").
HBO's Watchmen to stream for free online starting on Juneteenth
Watchmen stars get back into character to give coronavirus hand-washing tips
Regina King, Jean Smart, and more 'Washmen' share advice on how to slow the spread of COVID-19.
HBO's Watchmen site hints Lube Man's identity after finale
Lube Man has been hiding in plain sight the whole time.
Watchmen season finale recap: Oh what a beautiful day
Watchmen director breaks down that mind-blowing Doctor Manhattan episode
Watchmen recap: My dinner with Doctor Manhattan
Watchmen recap: Whatever happened to Doctor Manhattan?
Watchmen recap: The secret history of superheroes
Watchmen recap: Squid pro quo

Watchmen series premiere recap: Oklahoma is not doing fine
TV // October 20, 2019
The beginner's guide to Watchmen: What you need to know going into the HBO show
TV // October 20, 2019
Watchmen is a high-energy American saga of racial terrorism and masked identity. It ain't boring.
TV Reviews // October 15, 2019
Watchmen cast, creators preview HBO's 'extrapolation' of the iconic graphic novel
TV // October 04, 2019
HBO's Watchmen trailer reveals Doctor Manhattan, Regina King's cop vigilantism
TV // July 20, 2019
Tick tock! HBO's Watchmen teaser trailer counts down to a reckoning
TV // May 08, 2019
HBO's Watchmen series unveils enigmatic first look
TV // October 15, 2018
Watchmen gets HBO series order, teaser graphic revealed
TV // August 17, 2018
HBO's Watchmen recruits Jeremy Irons for a lead role in pilot
TV // June 26, 2018
