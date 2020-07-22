Waitress (Broadway)

Most Recent

Katharine McPhee is returning to Broadway's 'Waitress' for its final run

Katharine McPhee is returning to Waitress on Broadway for its final run of shows

Read More
Broadway's 'Waitress' to close in January 2020

Broadway's Waitress to close in January 2020

Read More
Miranda Sings actress Colleen Ballinger to make Broadway debut in ‘Waitress’

Miranda Sings actress Colleen Ballinger to make Broadway debut in Waitress

Read More
Jeremy Jordan to join cast of Broadway's 'Waitress'

Jeremy Jordan to join cast of Broadway's Waitress

Read More
Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway's 'Waitress' for limited engagement in 2019

Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway's Waitress for limited engagement in 2019

Read More
Watch Jeremy Jordan sing his heart out on a 'Waitress' ballad

Watch Jeremy Jordan sing his heart out on a Waitress ballad at MCC’s Miscast

Read More

More Waitress (Broadway)

Hear Katharine McPhee sing 'She Used to Be Mine' ahead of 'Waitress' debut

Hear Katharine McPhee sing 'She Used to Be Mine' ahead of her Broadway debut in Waitress

Read More
First look: Katharine McPhee serves up a smile in Broadway's 'Waitress'

First look: Katharine McPhee serves up a smile in Broadway's Waitress

The 'American Idol' alum will make her Broadway debut this spring for a limited run in the musical beginning April 10
Read More
Katharine McPhee to make Broadway debut in 'Waitress' title role

Katharine McPhee to make Broadway debut in Waitress title role

Read More
Jason Mraz to join the cast of 'Waitress' on Broadway

Jason Mraz to join the cast of Waitress on Broadway

Read More
Sara Bareilles to star in 'Waitress' on Broadway — exclusive photo

Sara Bareilles to star in Waitress on Broadway — see an exclusive photo

Read More
'Glee' star Jenna Ushkowitz fills in for Broadway’s 'Waitress'

Waitress on Broadway adds Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz

Read More

Waitress musical launching national tour

A combination of sugar, butter, and flour will tour the nation in October 2017.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com