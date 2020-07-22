Top Navigation
Most Recent
Katharine McPhee is returning to Broadway's 'Waitress' for its final run
Katharine McPhee is returning to
Waitress
on Broadway for its final run of shows
Read More
Next
Broadway's 'Waitress' to close in January 2020
Broadway's
Waitress
to close in January 2020
Read More
Next
Miranda Sings actress Colleen Ballinger to make Broadway debut in ‘Waitress’
Miranda Sings actress Colleen Ballinger to make Broadway debut in
Waitress
Read More
Next
Jeremy Jordan to join cast of Broadway's 'Waitress'
Jeremy Jordan to join cast of Broadway's
Waitress
Read More
Next
Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway's 'Waitress' for limited engagement in 2019
Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway's
Waitress
for limited engagement in 2019
Read More
Next
Watch Jeremy Jordan sing his heart out on a 'Waitress' ballad
Watch Jeremy Jordan sing his heart out on a
Waitress
ballad at MCC’s Miscast
Read More
Next
More Waitress (Broadway)
Hear Katharine McPhee sing 'She Used to Be Mine' ahead of 'Waitress' debut
Hear Katharine McPhee sing 'She Used to Be Mine' ahead of her Broadway debut in
Waitress
Read More
Next
First look: Katharine McPhee serves up a smile in Broadway's 'Waitress'
First look: Katharine McPhee serves up a smile in Broadway's
Waitress
The 'American Idol' alum will make her Broadway debut this spring for a limited run in the musical beginning April 10
Read More
Next
Katharine McPhee to make Broadway debut in 'Waitress' title role
Katharine McPhee to make Broadway debut in
Waitress
title role
Read More
Next
Jason Mraz to join the cast of 'Waitress' on Broadway
Jason Mraz to join the cast of
Waitress
on Broadway
Read More
Next
Sara Bareilles to star in 'Waitress' on Broadway — exclusive photo
Sara Bareilles to star in
Waitress
on Broadway — see an exclusive photo
Read More
Next
'Glee' star Jenna Ushkowitz fills in for Broadway’s 'Waitress'
Waitress on Broadway adds Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz
Read More
Next
Waitress musical launching national tour
A combination of sugar, butter, and flour will tour the nation in October 2017.
