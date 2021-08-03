Virgin River

Most Recent

'Virgin River' star Tim Matheson on Doc's shocking family secret: 'It's got to be a scam'

Virgin River star Tim Matheson on Doc's shocking family secret: 'It's got to be a scam'
Plus, the time he decided that Doc and Hope were having secret sex.
'Virgin River' showrunner teases Hope's fate and what's ahead for Doc and Muriel

Virgin River showrunner teases Hope's fate and what's ahead for Doc and Muriel
Is this the end for Hope?
Will we ever learn who shot Jack, and other 'Virgin River' burning questions answered

Will we ever learn who shot Jack, and other Virgin River burning questions
Showrunner Sue Tenney answers our questions after watching season 3, and teases future bombshells.
Here's what Mel's big reveal on 'Virgin River' means for her future with Jack

Here's what Mel's big reveal on Virgin River means for her future with Jack
Showrunner Sue Tenney and star Alexandra Breckinridge address that season 3 cliffhanger.
Why Hope is missing from much of 'Virgin River' season 3

Why Hope is physically absent from most of Virgin River season 3
It wasn't planned this way.
See the cover for Robyn Carr's first 'Virgin River' novel in 8 years

Exclusive: See the cover for Robyn Carr's first Virgin River novel in 8 years
Advertisement

More Virgin River

Netflix's romance novel adaptation 'Virgin River' debuts exclusive first images

See exclusive first images of Netflix's romance novel adaptation Virgin River
Romance author Robyn Carr on bringing 'Virgin River' to life with Netflix

Romance author Robyn Carr on bringing her Virgin River series to life with Netflix
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com