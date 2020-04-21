Venom: Let There Be Carnage becomes 2nd film during pandemic to surpass $200 million at box office
The Sony film and Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' are the only movies to make that much domestically since COVID-19 swept the nation.
Critics split on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, 'unabashed trash' with a 'quirky heart'
Early reviews to Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson's new film indicate the "bonkers sequel" might make you laugh... but perhaps for the wrong reasons.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage review: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson go full chaotic in bonkers sequel
The plot? It's all there in the title.
Sony moves Venom: Let There Be Carnage theatrical release date forward
The movie will now arrive two weeks earlier.