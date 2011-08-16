Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Vampire Academy
Chevron Right
Vampire Academy
Share
Vampire Academy
Most Recent
Vampire Academy Movie
Vampire Academy Movie
''The movie is all random cutting remarks, hand-to-hand fight scenes that seem particularly pointless in a film where everyone is supernatural, and a story that barely pretends to matter.''
Read More
Next
Sucked dry: Is the vampire trend dead?
Sucked dry: Is the vampire trend dead?
Read More
Next
Sarah Hyland owns a replica of Michonne's Katana, and other confessions
Sarah Hyland owns a replica of Michonne's Katana, and other confessions
Read More
Next
'Vampire Academy': 5 movie photos with director Mark Waters' notes
'Vampire Academy': 5 movie photos with director Mark Waters' notes
Read More
Next
Why 'Vampire Academy' is not 'Twilight': Director explains
Why 'Vampire Academy' is not 'Twilight': Director explains
Read More
Next
Richelle Mead's 'The Fiery Heart': Read the first chapter here
Richelle Mead's 'The Fiery Heart': Read the first chapter here
Read More
Next
More Vampire Academy
'Vampire Academy' movie motion poster: What does it mean?
'Vampire Academy' movie motion poster: What does it mean?
Read More
Next
Richelle Mead chats 'Indigo Spell,' 'Vampire Academy' movie, and new adult series
Richelle Mead chats 'Indigo Spell,' 'Vampire Academy' movie, and new adult series
Read More
Next
All Vampire Academy
Sneak peek at the trailer and first four chapters of Richelle Mead's 'Bloodlines'
Sneak peek at the trailer and first four chapters of Richelle Mead's 'Bloodlines'
Article
//
August 16, 2011
Read More
Next
'Vampire Academy' original first chapter
'Vampire Academy' original first chapter
Article
//
August 03, 2011
Read More
Next
Richelle Mead's new series 'Bloodlines' cover reveal -- EXCLUSIVE
Richelle Mead's new series 'Bloodlines' cover reveal -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
February 08, 2011
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.