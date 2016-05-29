Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Box office report: 'Dunkirk' marches past 'Girls Trip' and 'Valerian'

'Valerian' reviews: A 'Razzie Award frontrunner' to 'one of the best films of the year'

The reactions to Luc Besson's sci-fi film are radically mixed
'Valerian' is an epic mess: EW review

'Valerian': How its wild, twisty opening action scene came together

Director Luc Besson explains how the students at his film school helped him create Valerian's spectacular 18-minute action scene
'Valerian': Check out new concept art from Luc Besson's sci-fi spectacular

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne are the film's headliners, but its biggest star is Alpha, the bulbous and beautiful City of a Thousand Planets
'The Fifth Element' heading back to theaters with 'Valerian' preview

Watch the new trailer for 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

Luc Besson's space adventure arrives in theaters July 21
Take a look at the big blue poster for Luc Besson's 'Valerian' — exclusive

'Valerian' lifts off with lush, intergalactic first teaser trailer

Rihanna strikes a pose in first look at her mysterious 'Valerian' role

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' trailer coming this week

'Valerian' releases new poster, images ahead of New York Comic-Con

Alexandre Desplat to score Valerian after Rogue One exit

Cara Delevingne goes sci-fi in new 'Valerian' set photo

Article // May 29, 2016
