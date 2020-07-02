Valentine

Most Recent

Valentine
Why are most new movies so awful?
Oscar season brings out the studios' worst, says Lisa Schwarzbaum
Movie Review: 'Valentine'
(95 mins., R)
Movie Review: 'Valentine'
Revenge isn't sweet in Valentine, a man-bashing holiday horror dud
Valentine
"Valentine"
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com