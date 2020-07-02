United 93

''10 years after the Towers fell?''
The exec producer of ''24''and ''Homeland'' on the profound impact 9/11 still has on pop culture
Stephen King on ''United 93''
The Pop of King gives us his take on the Paul Greengrass film
Online critics give ''United 93'' top honors
Plus: NBC scores ratings behind ''Grease,'' four first-timers get DGA nods, and more...
United 93
How the media failed ''United 93''
Owen Gleiberman sees a connection between Americans' squeamishness over the important 9/11 film and the press' coverage of it
United 93
Paul Greengrass on ''United 93''
''You can never know that it's the right time,'' says the director on releasing his 9/11 movie now
Meet the men who played the hijackers aboard ''United 93''
We talk to the actors about their challenging roles
Inside ''United 93,'' 2006's most debated film
United 93
Flight 93
