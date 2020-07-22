Unforgettable

Most Recent

'Unforgettable': EW review

Unforgettable: EW review

Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson star in this 'Fatal Attraction' riff
Read More
Act With Me: Katherine Heigl guards dogs (and cats)

Katherine Heigl guards dogs (and cats)

'Every animal I've had has brought an abundance of love, comfort, loyalty, laughter, and grace to my life,' says Heigl of her passion for the cause
Read More
Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl feud in 'Unforgettable' trailer

Unforgettable trailer: Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl wage a family feud

EW has an exclusive look at the film's latest trailer, which ratchets up the rivalry between Dawson's Julia and Heigl's Tessa
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com