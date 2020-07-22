Unforgettable: EW review
Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson star in this 'Fatal Attraction' riffRead More
Katherine Heigl guards dogs (and cats)
'Every animal I've had has brought an abundance of love, comfort, loyalty, laughter, and grace to my life,' says Heigl of her passion for the causeRead More
Unforgettable trailer: Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl wage a family feud
EW has an exclusive look at the film's latest trailer, which ratchets up the rivalry between Dawson's Julia and Heigl's TessaRead More