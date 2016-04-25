Underground

Most Recent

'Underground' canceled by WGN America

Underground canceled by WGN America

'We will find a new home,' says executive producer John Legend
Read More
'Underground' finale recap: 'Soldier'

Underground finale recap: 'Soldier'

For better or worse, the call to fight spreads like wildfire
Read More
'Underground' recap: 'Citizen'

Underground recap: 'Citizen'

On the brink of war, a few days can feel like an eternity
Read More
'Underground' recap: '28'

Underground recap: '28'

Rosalee's going to get her family back if it's the last thing she does
Read More
'Underground' recap: 'Minty'

Underground recap: 'Minty'

Harriet Tubman finally speaks to the people
Read More
'Underground' recap: 'Whiteface'

Underground recap: 'Whiteface'

For the 'Underground' crew, danger lurks around every corner
Read More

More Underground

'Underground' recap: 'Nok Aaut'

Underground recap: 'Nok Aaut'

Cato's freedom dream becomes Noah's waking nightmare
Read More
'Underground' recap: 'Ache'

Underground recap: 'Ache'

Rosalee and Ernestine must learn how to survive, both in body and mind
Read More
Hear the full version of John Legend's 'Underground' song

Hear the full version of John Legend's Underground song

Read More
'Underground' recap: 'Things Unsaid'

Underground recap: 'Things Unsaid'

Read More
'Underground' season premiere recap: 'Contraband'

Underground premiere recap: 'Contraband'

Read More
Get your exclusive first look at John Legend as Frederick Douglass in 'Underground'

Get your exclusive first look at John Legend as Frederick Douglass in Underground

Read More

Underground season 2 trailer premieres new John Legend song

'In America' soundtracks the new look at the returning WGN drama

All Underground

WGN America renews 'Underground' for season 2

Underground: Season 2 renewal ordered by WGN America

Article // April 25, 2016
Read More
Jussie Smollett talks acting with sister again in 'Underground'

Jussie Smollett on Underground with sister Jurnee

Article // March 29, 2016
Read More
This Week in TV: 'Underground,' 'The Carmichael Show,' and more

What's on TV this week for March 7: Underground, Carmichael Show, more

Article // March 07, 2016
Read More
'Underground' set to premiere March 9; see the first two trailers

Underground premiere date, trailers for WGN America drama

Article // December 14, 2015
Read More
See the first teaser for Civil War drama 'Underground'

Underground: Teaser for WGN America Civil War drama

Article // November 23, 2015
Read More
Underground

Underground

Article // February 12, 1999
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com