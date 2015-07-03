Under the Dome

Chester’s Mill residents suddenly find themselves cut off from the rest of the world by a mysterious, impenetrable barrier, which surrounds the town in this Stephen King adaptation.

'Under the Dome' series finale recap: 'The Enemy Within'

Ding dong the dome is dead... and it took a few more of Chester's Mill's worst with it.
Is the dome down in this exclusive 'Under the Dome' finale clip?

'Under the Dome' recap: 'Incandescance'

The dome is close to coming down, but not before a new queen is born and Jim kills at least one more character.
'Under the Dome' will end this season

Official: CBS not ordering fourth year; tease 'some won't survive' finale
'Under the Dome' recap: 'Love Is a Battlefield'

Eva's baby is born under the strangest of circumstances while Hektor and Jim test a kinship cure on Junior.
Check out a new clip from 'Under the Dome'

'Under the Dome' recap: 'Legacy'

Everyone's working on a secret agenda, which means Jim shares similar goals, even if he doesn't know it, with a surprising group -- the kinship.
Junior and Sam try to make Joe help the kinship in exclusive 'Under the Dome' clip

'Under the Dome' recap: 'Plan B'

Big Jim actually shows a softer side in exclusive 'Under the Dome' clip

'Under the Dome' recap: 'Breaking Point'

Exclusive 'Under the Dome' clip: Julia tries to free Barbie of the kinship

Under the Dome recap: Ejecta

A resistance force forms as the world seemingly comes to an end. And if Jim and Julia are the last people left on Earth, let's hope that's not the case.

'Under the Dome' recap: 'Redux'

Article // July 03, 2015
'Under the Dome': Julia and Barbie in EW exclusive clip

Article // July 02, 2015
'Under the Dome' season premiere recap

Article // June 26, 2015
Dean Norris teases more 'Under the Dome' answers coming soon

Article // June 25, 2015
Eriq La Salle joins 'Under the Dome'

Article // April 23, 2015
Under the Dome season finale recap: 'Go Now'

Article // September 23, 2014
Under the Dome recap: 'Turn'

Article // September 16, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Black Ice

Article // September 09, 2014
Under the Dome recap: The Fall

Article // September 02, 2014
First Look: Britt Robertson returns to 'Under the Dome'

Article // August 28, 2014
Under the Dome recap: The Red Door

Article // August 26, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Awakening

Article // August 19, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Going Home

Article // August 12, 2014
Under the Dome recap: In the Dark

Article // August 05, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Reconciliation

Article // July 29, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Revelations

Article // July 22, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Force Majeure

Article // July 15, 2014
Under the Dome recap: Infestation

Article // July 08, 2014
Under the Dome season premiere recap: Heads Will Roll

Article // July 01, 2014
'Under the Dome' star Rachelle Lefevre kindly stalked Bradley Whitford

Article // June 30, 2014
'Under the Dome': Stephen King reads opening of season 2 premiere

Article // June 11, 2014
'CSI: NY' alum joins 'Under the Dome'

Article // February 04, 2014
'Under the Dome' Season Finale DomeWatch: One Dome, Two Domes, White Dome, Black Dome

Article // September 17, 2013
Character Rehab: Everyone on 'Under the Dome'

Article // September 03, 2013
'Under the Dome' Domewatch: The Mini-Dome has a pet!

Article // August 27, 2013
