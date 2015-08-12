Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Trumbo
2015 movie
Most Recent
Bryan Cranston to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Bryan Cranston to receive Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award
Kirk Douglas honored on the House floor for his 99th birthday
Kirk Douglas honored on the House floor for his 99th birthday
So, what do the SAG nominations really mean?
SAG nominations 2016: What does it all mean?
The actors spread their votes out over a slew of films only muddling an already opaque Oscar race
Bryan Cranston on why blacklisted screenwriter 'Trumbo' was ‘delicious to play'
Trumbo: Bryan Cranston says blacklisted screenwriter was delicious to play
'Trumbo': EW review
'Trumbo': EW review
See the new trailer for Bryan Cranston's 'Trumbo'
Trumbo: See the new trailer for the Bryan Cranston film
More Trumbo
Helen Mirren plays a notorious gossip queen in 'Trumbo'
Helen Mirren plays a notorious gossip queen in Trumbo
'Hedda called her house 'the house that fear built,' and she absolutely wielded it.'
Bryan Cranston gets called to Washington in first 'Trumbo' clip
Trumbo: Bryan Cranston gets summoned to Washington in first clip
Blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo's biopic ready for Toronto premiere
All Trumbo
Bryan Cranston is a disgraced screenwriter in 'Trumbo' trailer
See Bryan Cranston as a disgraced screenwriter in Trumbo trailer
Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren tangle in new photo from 'Trumbo'
Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren tangle in new photo from Trumbo
See a first look at Bryan Cranston as Dalton Trumbo
See a first look at Bryan Cranston as Dalton Trumbo
