True Blood
Sookie, Bill, Eric, Lafayette, Sam and the other residents Bon Temps deal with vampires, werewolves, fairies, and shape-shifters—not to mention romance and drama
Most Recent
Funeral for
True Blood
actor Nelsan Ellis will be open to public
Funeral for
True Blood
actor Nelsan Ellis will be open to public
Rutina Wesley pens touching tribute to 'True Blood' co-star Nelsan Ellis
True Blood
: Rutina Wesley pens touching tribute to friend and co-star Nelsan Ellis
Nelsan Ellis' family says alcohol withdrawal contributed to his death
Nelsan Ellis' family says alcohol withdrawal contributed to his death
'True Blood' star writes heartfelt tribute to Nelsan Ellis
True Blood
star writes heartfelt tribute to Nelsan Ellis
Remembering Nelsan Ellis and his quintessential 'True Blood' scene
Remembering Nelsan Ellis and the quintessential Lafayette scene from True Blood
True Blood
'True Blood' stars, more celebrities react to Nelsan Ellis' death
True Blood
stars, more celebrities react to Nelsan Ellis' death
More True Blood
'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
True Blood
actor Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
'True Blood' Blu-ray extra shows how the special effects magic happens
'True Blood' Blu-ray extra shows how the special effects magic happens
'True Blood' producer Brian Buckner answers burning finale questions
'True Blood' producer Brian Buckner answers burning finale questions
Kristin Bauer van Straten talks Pam's 'True Blood' ending
Kristin Bauer van Straten talks Pam's 'True Blood' ending
That terrible 'True Blood' finale: What went wrong?
That terrible 'True Blood' finale: What went wrong?
'True Blood' auctioning off Sookie's bloody finale dress
'True Blood' auctioning off Sookie's bloody finale dress
True Blood series finale recap: 'Thank You'
Bill makes one more request of Sookie, as Jessica allows him to feel his most human.
'True Blood' fans predict Bill's death. But what about Sookie's fate?
'True Blood' series finale: The ending you expected?
'True Blood': Inside 20 of the final season's best moments
Do you know what HASN'T happened on 'True Blood'? Take our quiz
True Blood recap: 'Love Is to Die'
'True Blood' postmortem: Tara Buck talks Ginger's big moment
Article // August 17, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Tara Buck talks Ginger's big moment
Article
//
August 17, 2014
'True Blood' auctioning off Eric's throne
'True Blood' auctioning off Eric's throne
Article
//
August 12, 2014
True Blood recap: 'Almost Home'
True Blood recap: 'Almost Home'
Article
//
August 11, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Inside the twists of 'Almost Home'
Article // August 10, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Inside the twists of 'Almost Home'
Article
//
August 10, 2014
True Blood recap: 'May Be the Last Time'
True Blood recap: 'May Be the Last Time'
Article
//
August 04, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Inside Sookie's 'May Be the Last Time' choice
Article // August 03, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Inside Sookie's 'May Be the Last Time' choice
Article
//
August 03, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Inside the twists of 'Karma'
Article // July 28, 2014
'True Blood' postmortem: Inside the twists of 'Karma'
Article
//
July 28, 2014
True Blood recap: 'Karma'
True Blood recap: 'Karma'
Article
//
July 28, 2014
Anna Paquin celebrates 'True Blood's end by dying her hair every week
Comic-Con // July 27, 2014
Anna Paquin celebrates 'True Blood's end by dying her hair every week
Comic-Con
//
July 27, 2014
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis talks Lafayette's new romance
Article // July 21, 2014
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis talks Lafayette's new romance
Article
//
July 21, 2014
'True Blood' costumer talks Eric and Pam's formal, flashback attire
Article // July 21, 2014
'True Blood' costumer talks Eric and Pam's formal, flashback attire
Article
//
July 21, 2014
True Blood recap: 'Lost Cause'
True Blood recap: 'Lost Cause'
Article
//
July 21, 2014
True Blood
True Blood
Article
//
July 18, 2014
Carrie Preston talks 'True Blood' tearjerker, next HBO gig
Article // July 16, 2014
Carrie Preston talks 'True Blood' tearjerker, next HBO gig
Article
//
July 16, 2014
True Blood recap: 'Death is not the end'
True Blood recap: 'Death is not the end'
Article
//
July 14, 2014
'True Blood' should really send Willa to a karaoke bar
Article // July 13, 2014
'True Blood' should really send Willa to a karaoke bar
Article
//
July 13, 2014
'True Blood' star Tara Buck talks Ginger's past -- and future
Article // July 13, 2014
'True Blood' star Tara Buck talks Ginger's past -- and future
Article
//
July 13, 2014
True Blood recap: Fire in the Hole
True Blood recap: Fire in the Hole
Article
//
July 07, 2014
Joe Manganiello talks 'True Blood' shocker
Joe Manganiello talks 'True Blood' shocker
Article
//
July 06, 2014
True Blood recap: Lost and Found
True Blood recap: Lost and Found
Article
//
June 30, 2014
'True Blood': Inside that steamy Jason-Eric sex dream
Article // June 29, 2014
'True Blood': Inside that steamy Jason-Eric sex dream
Article
//
June 29, 2014
True Blood season premiere recap: 'True Blood' season 7 premiere recap
Article // June 23, 2014
True Blood season premiere recap: 'True Blood' season 7 premiere recap
Article
//
June 23, 2014
'True Blood' newbie? We've got your vampire explainer here
Article // June 22, 2014
'True Blood' newbie? We've got your vampire explainer here
Article
//
June 22, 2014
'True Blood' season premiere postmortem: Rutina Wesley talks twist
Article // June 22, 2014
'True Blood' season premiere postmortem: Rutina Wesley talks twist
Article
//
June 22, 2014
Sam Trammell confirms actors judge babysitters' book reading
Article // June 20, 2014
Sam Trammell confirms actors judge babysitters' book reading
Article
//
June 20, 2014
