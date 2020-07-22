TRON: Legacy

Most Recent

See the twisted track for Disney World's 'Tron' roller coaster

See the twisted track for Disney World's Tron roller coaster

Read More
Garrett Hedlund hasn't been told 'Tron 3' is 'totally dead'

Tron 3: Garrett Hedlund says it's not totally dead

Read More
Working 'TRON' lightcycle sold for $77,000

Working TRON lightcycle sold for $77,000

Read More
'Tron: Legacy' characters come to 'Disney Infinity 2.0' on iOS

'Tron: Legacy' characters come to 'Disney Infinity 2.0' on iOS

Read More
'TRON: Legacy' sequel: A good idea?

'TRON: Legacy' sequel: A good idea?

Read More
'TRON 3': How to make it better than 'TRON: Legacy'

'TRON 3': How to make it better than 'TRON: Legacy'

Read More

More TRON: Legacy

Great Music, Bad Movie: What soundtracks rise above their films?

Great Music, Bad Movie: What soundtracks rise above their films?

Read More
Clip du jour: 'Star Wars' and 'TRON: Legacy,' together at last

Clip du jour: 'Star Wars' and 'TRON: Legacy,' together at last

Read More
TRON: Legacy

TRON: Legacy

Read More
'TRON: Legacy': Hints of '2001' and Ziggy Stardust. What was your favorite homage?

'TRON: Legacy': Hints of '2001' and Ziggy Stardust. What was your favorite homage?

Read More
'TRON' before it had a legacy: PopWatch Rewind plugs into the original model

'TRON' before it had a legacy: PopWatch Rewind plugs into the original model

Read More
'TRON: Legacy,' 'Yogi Bear,' 'How Do You Know'? Which will you see? (Box Office poll)

'TRON: Legacy,' 'Yogi Bear,' 'How Do You Know'? Which will you see? (Box Office poll)

Read More

TRON: Legacy

Good Jeff Bridges fights Evil Jeff Bridges in this long-awaited sci-fi sequel

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com