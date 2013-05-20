Transformers: Age of Extinction

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Share
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Most Recent
TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION, from left: Jack Reynor, Nicola Peltz, 2014. ph: Andrew Cooper/©Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Transformers: Age of Extinction
star Jack Reynor revisits that awkward age-gap joke: 'It's definitely problematic'
Read More
TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION, Optimus Prime, 2014. ph: Industrial Light & Magic/©Paramount
Jason Mantzoukas says writing for
Transformers
was 'wild'
Michael Bay recruited the comedian for his 2014 sequel
Read More
Image
Transformers 5, 6, and 7 set release dates
Read More
Image
Hasbro CEO hints Bumblebee could get Transformers spin-off film
Read More
ZOOM ZOOM I've heard of people naming their cars, but never of their cars talking back, morphing into robots and saving lives.
Transformers: Age of Extinction Movie
This Transformer movie isn't a sequel, instead it's the first of a new trilogy.
Read More
Transformers Models 05
Chinese farmers have started building giant 'Transformers' models
Read More
Advertisement
More Transformers: Age of Extinction
'Transformers' sets all-time box-office record in China
AGE OF EXTINCTION
Mark Wahlberg in 'Transformers': the best bad performance of the year
Age Of Extinction
'Transformers: Age of Extinction': The reviews are in...
TRANSFORMERS AGE OF EXTINCTION 19
'Transformers 4' photos: Resistance is futile
Transformers-4
'Transformers: Age of Extinction' trailer: Robo-dinosaur flame attack!
Screen Shot 2014-04-11 at 12.39.53 PM
'Transformers: Age of Extinction' will set up a new trilogy
Transformers: Age of Extinction
See Mark Wahlberg in 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' teaser trailer
TRANSFORMERS AGE EXTINCTION
'Transformers 4' gets a revealing title and a sandy poster
'Transformers' and Michael Bay rock Detroit
Image
Michael Bay cools off Transformers fire rumors
Image
'Transformers 4': Optimus Prime redesigned
All Transformers: Age of Extinction
Image
Transformers 4 casts Li Bingbing?
Article
//
May 20, 2013
TRANSFORMERS DARK OF THE MOON
IMAX and Paramount make new deal
Article
//
April 16, 2013
Transformers 4 Blend
'Transformers 4': Chinese co-production
Article
//
April 02, 2013
Transformers4
Michael Bay teases plot of 'Transformers 4'... and the future of the franchise
Article
//
January 08, 2013
'Transformers 4' gets a new logo -- and Mark Wahlberg
Article
//
November 08, 2012
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.