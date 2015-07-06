Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
Trainwreck
Most Recent
Amy Schumer felt ‘helpless and stupid’ after 'Trainwreck' theater shooting
Amy Schumer felt ‘helpless and stupid’ after Trainwreck' Lafayette theater shooting
Nominated for Nothing: 'Trainwreck'
Nominated for Nothing: Trainwreck
Amy Schumer's rom-com will eventually have the last laugh.
Amy Schumer: Jennifer Lawrence friendship 'obviously over' after Globes nods
Golden Globes 2016: Amy Schumer on her nomination, competing against Jennifer Lawrence
See Amy Schumer get maternal in deleted scene from 'Trainwreck'
Trainwreck: Amy Schumer gets maternal in deleted ending scene
See ‘Trainwreck’ stars play F---, Marry, Kill: Johnny Depp edition
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck cast play F---, Marry, Kill: Johnny Depp edition
Amy Schumer on gun control: 'These shootings have got to stop'
Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer team up for call to action on gun violence
More Trainwreck
Amy Schumer responds to open letter about Lafayette theater shooting
Amy Schumer responds to open letter about Lafayette theater Trainwreck shooting
See a NSFW outtake reel from 'Trainwreck'
Trainwreck stars show off their improv skills in line-o-rama clip
John Cena's nose got broken on 'Monday Night Raw'
Seth Rollins breaks John Cena's nose on WWE Monday Night Raw
Rebel Wilson: America needs new gun laws after theater shooting
Rebel Wilson on Lafayette theater shooting: America should look to Australia for gun laws
Judd Apatow: Lafayette theater shooting 'devastates me'
Judd Apatow: Lafayette theater shooting 'devastates me'
John Cena's heartfelt story about his mom
John Cena gets emotional while sharing heartfelt story about his mother
Tilda Swinton in Trainwreck: Here's the scoop on her transformation
Here's the scoop on her transformation
Anne Hathaway responds to Amy Schumer's Trainwreck joke, predicts she'll win an Oscar
How Amy Schumer pranked Judd Apatow on the set of 'Trainwreck'
Trainwreck reviews: How does Amy Schumer's new movie stack up with critics?
How to talk to your parents about Amy Schumer
Trainwreck: EW review
LeBron James will premiere Amy Schumer's Trainwreck in Akron
LeBron James will premiere Amy Schumer's Trainwreck in Akron
July 06, 2015
LeBron James: Hollywood's newest MVP
LeBron James: Hollywood's newest MVP
June 07, 2018
Amy Schumer is really excited about opening up for Madonna
Amy Schumer on Madonna shows: 'There's no one in the world I'd want to open for more'
June 23, 2015
LeBron James is Bill Hader's BFF and Cleveland's goodwill ambassador in 'Trainwreck' clip
LeBron James is Bill Hader's BFF and Cleveland's goodwill ambassador in new Trainwreck clip
June 17, 2015
Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, and 'Trainwreck' crew to embark on comedy tour
Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, and Trainwreck crew to embark on comedy tour
May 14, 2015
'Trainwreck': EW preview
'Trainwreck': EW preview
April 09, 2015
LeBron James shows up in new clip from Amy Schumer's 'Trainwreck'
LeBron James shows up in new clip from Amy Schumer's 'Trainwreck'
April 08, 2015
Amy Schumer, Bill Hader wreck cineplex for MTV promo
Amy Schumer and Bill Hader destroy a movie theater for the MTV Movie Awards
February 16, 2015
LeBron James, Tilda Swinton appear in Amy Schumer's 'Trainwreck' trailer
LeBron James, Tilda Swinton appear in Amy Schumer's 'Trainwreck' trailer
February 11, 2015
Casting Net: Tilda Swinton may join Judd Apatow project
Casting Net: Tilda Swinton may join Judd Apatow project
March 18, 2014
