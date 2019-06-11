Top Navigation
Most Recent
These Pixar, TV, and Broadway favorites provide iconic Zoom backgrounds for your quarantine calls
These Pixar, TV, and Broadway favorites provide iconic Zoom backgrounds for your quarantine calls
Read More
Next
Randy Newman gets behind the piano to perform 'Toy Story 4' song at Oscars
Randy Newman gets behind the piano to perform
Toy Story 4
song at Oscars
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' alternate ending reveals a total 180 for Woody and Bo
Toy Story 4
alternate ending reveals a total 180 for Woody and Bo
Read More
Next
Tony Hale teases what's coming for his 'Toy Story 4' character in Disney+ 'Forky' shorts
Tony Hale teases what's coming for his
Toy Story 4
character in Disney+ 'Forky' shorts
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' becomes Disney's fifth film to gross $1 billion this year
Toy Story 4
becomes Disney's fifth film to gross $1 billion this year
Read More
Next
Disney recalls 'Toy Story 4' Forky plush, citing choking hazard
Disney recalls
Toy Story 4
Forky plush, citing choking hazard
Read More
Next
These 'Toy Story' toys and accessories are bound to become collectibles
These Toy Story toys and accessories are bound to become collectibles
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' takes second consecutive box office victory in sluggish summer weekend
Toy Story 4
takes second consecutive box office victory in sluggish summer weekend
Read More
Next
How four comedy legends were cast in 'Toy Story 4'
How four comedy legends were cast in
Toy Story 4
Read More
Next
How 'Toy Story 4' star Tony Hale found Forky's voice
How
Toy Story 4
star Tony Hale found Forky's voice
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' not playing around with $118 million opening weekend
Toy Story 4
not playing around with $118 million opening weekend
Read More
Next
That 'Toy Story 4’ antique shop might have just set a Pixar Easter egg record
Toy Story 4
’s antique shop might have set a Pixar Easter egg record
Read More
Next
What the ending of
Toy Story 4
means for the franchise
'Toy Story 4': Tom Hanks and Tim Allen discuss their similarities to Woody and Buzz
Toy Story 4
stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen discuss their similarities to Woody and Buzz
Movies
//
June 11, 2019
Read More
Next
Keanu Reeves had no idea he was the internet's latest boyfriend
Keanu Reeves had no idea he was the internet's latest boyfriend
Movies
//
June 12, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch the 'Toy Story 4' world premiere red carpet live stream
Watch the
Toy Story 4
world premiere red carpet live stream
Movies
//
June 11, 2019
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' characters are on the menu in exclusive 'Best Baker in America' clip
Toy Story 4
characters are on the menu in exclusive
Best Baker in America
clip
TV
//
June 06, 2019
Read More
Next
Tim Allen warned Tom Hanks about emotional 'Toy Story 4' ending
Tim Allen warned Tom Hanks about the emotional ending to
Toy Story 4
before he read it
Movies
//
May 22, 2019
Read More
Next
Woody and pals embark on a rescue mission in new 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Woody and pals embark on a rescue mission in new
Toy Story 4
trailer
Movies
//
May 21, 2019
Read More
Next
Inside Bo Peep's 'Toy Story 4' comeback, 20 years in the making
Inside Bo Peep's
Toy Story 4
comeback, 20 years in the making
Movies
//
May 01, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch the video that got Ally Maki her role in 'Toy Story 4'
Watch the video that got Ally Maki her role in
Toy Story 4
Movies
//
March 29, 2019
Read More
Next
Here's how 'Toy Story 4' will honor the late Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head
Here's how
Toy Story 4
will honor the late Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head
Movies
//
June 21, 2019
Read More
Next
Meet Christina Hendricks' 'cold, terrifying' 'Toy Story 4' villain
Meet Christina Hendricks' 'cold, terrifying'
Toy Story 4
villain
Movies
//
March 28, 2019
Read More
Next
Keanu Reeves seriously loves his 'Toy Story 4' character, Duke Caboom
Keanu Reeves seriously loves his
Toy Story 4
character, Duke Caboom
Movies
//
June 21, 2019
Read More
Next
Meet the three new (yet vintage!) 'Toy Story 4' characters
Toy Story 4
: Meet three new (yet vintage!) characters
Movies
//
March 20, 2019
Read More
Next
Woody hits the road in first full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Woody hits the road in first full
Toy Story 4
trailer
Trailers
//
March 19, 2019
Read More
Next
Is there a major twist coming in 'Toy Story 4'?
Is there a major twist coming in
Toy Story 4
?
Movies
//
February 19, 2019
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' sneak peek shows Bo Peep leading a rescue mission
Toy Story 4
sneak peek shows Bo Peep leading a rescue mission
Movies
//
February 15, 2019
Read More
Next
Disney releases Super Bowl spot for 'Toy Story 4'
Saddle up for new
Toy Story 4
footage in Super Bowl spot
Trailers
//
February 03, 2019
Read More
Next
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen got 'emotional' recording final lines for 'Toy Story 4'
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen got 'emotional' recording final lines for
Toy Story 4
Movies
//
January 31, 2019
Read More
Next
Bo Peep returns in 'Toy Story 4' with an adventurous new look
Bo Peep returns in
Toy Story 4
with an adventurous new look
Movies
//
January 28, 2019
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key mock Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 4' teaser
Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key mock Buzz Lightyear in new
Toy Story 4
teaser
Movies
//
November 13, 2018
Read More
Next
First 'Toy Story 4' teaser introduces a reluctant new toy
First
Toy Story 4
teaser introduces a reluctant new toy
Movies
//
June 21, 2019
Read More
Next
Rashida Jones addresses departure from Pixar's 'Toy Story 4' amid John Lasseter's leave
Rashida Jones addresses departure from Pixar's
Toy Story 4
amid John Lasseter's leave
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' unpacks new director, teases plot
Toy Story 4
unpacks new director, teases plot
Movies
//
July 14, 2017
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' release delayed a year
Toy Story 4 delayed a year as Disney shuffles schedule
Article
//
October 08, 2015
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' plot details emerge
Toy Story 4: Woody & Bo Peep love story
Article
//
August 14, 2015
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' will 'be a romantic comedy'
'Toy Story 4' will 'be a romantic comedy' and follow new storyline
Article
//
March 06, 2015
Read More
Next
