Total Request Live

TRL reboot nixes video countdown — plus 3 more changes
The MTV juggernaut is getting a remix
'TRL''s weirdest moments
Strange celebrity segments from MTV's 10-year-old video countdown show
The Rejects reveal secrets
A website for posting your anonymous secrets makes it to MTV's ''TRL''
Why we don't need superstar Christmas albums
Destiny's Child, Toni Braxton, and ''TRL'''s holiday discs are superfluous, says Tom Sinclair
Cyber Digest
A weekly spin on the Web
Website Review: pickthehits.com
(pickthehits.com)