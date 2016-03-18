Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Awards
Top Chef
Tom, Padma, and Gail tell the cheftestants to pack their knives and go.
Most Recent
Get a taste of 'Top Chef All Stars L.A.' in this exclusive trailer
Get a taste of
Top Chef All Stars L.A.
in this exclusive trailer
Unpack your knives: 'Top Chef' announces all-star lineup for season 17
Unpack your knives:
Top Chef
announces all-star lineup for season 17
'Top Chef' season 16 winner reveals heartwarming plan for her prize money
Top Chef
season 16 winner Kelsey Barnard Clark reveals heartwarming plan for her prize money
The 'Top Chef' season 16 winner is...
The
Top Chef
season 16 winner is...
'Top Chef' star Fatima Ali dies at age 29 after battle with bone cancer
Top Chef
star Fatima Ali dies at age 29 after battle with bone cancer
Watch Lena Waithe challenge the 'Top Chef' contestants to make a Hot Brown
Lena Waithe heads to
Top Chef
: Watch her challenge the cheftestants to make a Hot Brown
'Top Chef' favorites are headed back to the 'Last Chance Kitchen' — and possibly season 16
Top Chef
favorites are headed back to the
Last Chance Kitchen
— and possibly season 16
'Top Chef' heads to Kentucky! A sneak peek at season 16
Top Chef
heads to Kentucky! A sneak peek at season 16
The winner of 'Top Chef' season 15 is...
The winner of
Top Chef
season 15 is Joe Flamm
Padma Lakshmi supports
Top Chef
contestant Fatima Ali ahead of cancer surgery
Padma Lakshmi supports
Top Chef
contestant Fatima Ali ahead of cancer surgery
'Top Chef' judges dish on upcoming season 15, how altitude 'changed the game'
Top Chef
judges dish on upcoming season 15, how altitude 'changed the game'
Former 'Top Chef' judge accused of sexual harassment
Former
Top Chef
judge Johnny Iuzzini accused of sexual harassment by 4 former employees
Watch
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
a week early, now with a twist
Everything you need to know about the
Top Chef
extortion trial
Top Chef
to be set in Colorado next season
Top Chef: Season 14 sneak peek shows first Quickfire challenge
Top Chef cooks up drama in season 14 trailer
Top Chef stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons headline Brooklyn Food and Wine festival
'Top Chef' season 14 location revealed
Top Chef season 14 location revealed: Exclusive
Article
//
March 18, 2016
'Top Chef' winner speaks!
Top Chef season 13 winner interviewed for EW Q&A
Article
//
March 18, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Finale'
Top Chef season 13 finale recap: The winner is...
Article
//
March 18, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Magic Hour'
Top Chef recap: Magic Hour
Article
//
March 11, 2016
WATCH: Padma Lakshmi on her 'Top Chef' diet and new memoir
Padma Lakshmi discusses Top Chef, Love, Loss, and What We Ate
Article
//
March 09, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Back Where It All Started'
Top Chef recap: Back Where It All Started
Article
//
March 04, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Wok This Way'
Top Chef recap: Wok This Way
Article
//
February 26, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Hammer Time'
Top Chef recap: Hammer Time
Article
//
February 19, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Restaurant Wars, Part 2'
Top Chef recap: Restaurant Wars, Part 2
Article
//
February 12, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Restaurant Wars, Part 1'
Top Chef recap: Restaurant Wars, Part 1
Article
//
February 05, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Where's the Beef?'
Top Chef recap: Where's the Beef?
Article
//
January 29, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Back in the Day'
Top Chef recap: Back in the Day
Article
//
January 22, 2016
'Top Chef' celebrates 10th anniversary with surprise judges – exclusive clip
Top Chef celebrates 10th anniversary with surprise judges
Article
//
January 21, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Banannaise'
Top Chefrecap: Banannaise
Article
//
January 15, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'Big Gay Wedding'
Top Chef recap: Big Gay Wedding
Article
//
January 08, 2016
'Top Chef' exclusive clip: Guest judge Chrissy Teigen teases 'sweet and sticky' challenge
Top Chef: Chrissy Teigen teases 'sweet and sticky' challenge
Article
//
January 06, 2016
'Top Chef' recap: 'It's a Dry Heat'
Top Chef recap: It's a Dry Heat
Article
//
December 18, 2015
'Top Chef' recap: 'Spines and Vines'
Top Chef recap: Spines and Vines
Article
//
December 11, 2015
'Top Chef' recap: 'Pop Up Pandemonium'
Top Chef recap: Pop Up Pandemonium
Article
//
December 04, 2015
'Top Chef' premiere recap: 'Stop the Presses'
Top Chef California premiere recap: Stop the Presses
Article
//
December 03, 2015
'Top Chef': Gail Simmons & Padma Lakshmi talk season 13
Top Chef season 13: Gail Simmons, Padma Lakshmi Q&A
Article
//
December 02, 2015
'Top Chef' recap: 'Holy Escamoly!'
'Top Chef' recap: 'Holy Escamoly!'
Article
//
March 23, 2015
'Top Chef' recap: 'Mano a Mano'
'Top Chef' recap: 'Mano a Mano'
Article
//
February 12, 2015
'Top Chef' champ: 'I thought Tom hated me'
'Top Chef' victor talks winning over Tom Colicchio (and why dessert is a must)
Article
//
February 12, 2015
'Top Chef' recap: 'Getting Prickly in Mexico'
'Top Chef' recap: 'Getting Prickly in Mexico'
Article
//
January 29, 2015
